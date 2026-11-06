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76ers’ Dean Wade Shares Expectations For LeBron’s Return To Cleveland

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pistons defeated the 76ers 106-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Friday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be a reunion for multiple players visiting.

LeBron James is returning to face one of his former teams, while Dean Wade is going to take on the Cavs in Cleveland for the first time since leaving them.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three-pointer by Vj Edgecombe #77 (not pictured) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Considering how the offseason played out, many are wondering what the reception will be for LeBron James. Throughout the summer, the Cavaliers were confident that James was going to return for a third and final stint before closing out his career. The fans bought into that notion as well.

LeBron stunned the basketball world by passing up the Cavaliers to start a new journey with the 76ers. The Cavaliers were admittedly upset by the decision initially, but Wade is confident that absolutely nothing will change about the reaction from the crowd.

76ers’ Dean Wade Gets Honest On Expectations For LeBron’s Return To Cleveland

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Dean Wade #45 and Vj Edgecombe #77 during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“In my seven years here, anytime that LeBron came back, it was just a madhouse. It was crazy. The fans were awesome. So I expect that is what tonight’s going to be like. Super loud, a lot of energy, and it’s going to be a fun night,” Wade told reporters.

Overall, James spent 11 years playing the Cavaliers. Being an Ohio native and a former two-time Cavaliers player who delivered Cleveland an NBA Finals win, fans would have a hard time giving him a negative reaction when he returns home.

Wade might not be as celebrated, but he certainly didn’t leave the team on a low note. Being in the NBA since 2019, Dean Wade spent seven seasons playing for the Cavaliers. He appeared in 342 games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists during his time with the Cavs.

The Sixers and the Cavaliers will go head-to-head at 7:30 PM ET. While plenty of fans will be focused on the return for LeBron and Wade, the Sixers are focused on picking up another NBA Cup win, after defeating the New York Knicks last week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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