76ers’ Dominick Barlow Sends 2-Word Message Amid Injury Recovery

Going into the Philadelphia 76ers‘ third week of action during the 2026-2027 NBA season, Dominick Barlow sent a message to his followers on Tik Tok regarding his injury timeline.

“Very soon,” he said. Not exactly straightforward, but reassuring enough to let Sixers fans know that he won’t be out for much longer.

Since the offseason, Barlow has been dealing with a back injury. He missed the entire 2026 NBA preseason and has yet to debut for the regular season.

The new-look Sixers might’ve given Barlow a hard time finding a steady role on a nightly basis, but there are opportunities for Barlow to get some consistent action, as the 76ers’ center depth is thin.

76ers Deliver More Specific Timeline

On Monday, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that Barlow would get re-evaluated on Tuesday. Nurse didn’t go into specifics, but he felt like Tuesday’s evaluation resulted in a positive outcome.

After weeks of uncertainty, Nurse stated that it would be another “10-12 days” before Barlow is cleared to back on the court for a full practice session. There is a real chance that Barlow is ready to make his season debut within a couple of weeks.

Dominick Barlow’s Last 76ers Run

Last year, Barlow played in his first full season with the Sixers. He started as a two-way guy, working his way into standard status.

Nick Nurse rolled out Barlow for 71 games. He picked up 59 starts, averaging 22.8 minutes on the court.

The veteran forward produced 7.7 points per game, while shooting 53.9% from the field. He also came down with 4.8 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.2 assists per matchup.

For the time being, the 76ers will continue rolling without Barlow, but they might not have to wait too much longer for his return.