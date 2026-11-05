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Ex-76ers Center Paul Reed Calls Out LeBron James Flop After Rough Night

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Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed picked up another start against his ex-team on Wednesday night.

With Jalen Duren continuing to recover from a hamstring injury, Reed is getting an opportunity to start in the Detroit Pistons‘ frontcourt for an extended period.

When facing the Sixers, Reed’s night ended a little early. The foul struggles that the 76ers know plenty about, eventually got him tossed. Reed collected a sixth foul in the fourth and had to watch the game from the bench as the Sixers closed the Pistons out.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Reed went to social media after the game to react to one of his fouls. It came against LeBron James, who appeared to flop on the play.

“Imma just keep gettin hoed I see,” Reed said, in response to a sarcastic post that suggested the Pistons center committed a “dangerous foul.”

Reed finished the game with eight points. He shot 4-for-14 from the field, missing the lone three-pointer that he attempted.

Along with his scoring, Reed dished out assists on the offensive end. Defensively, he came down with seven rebounds and came up with a steal.

LeBron James And The 76ers Deliver Another Victory

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Flopping accusations aside, James and the Sixers delivered yet, another impressive victory for Philadelphia.

James finished the game with a near-triple-double in 33 minutes of action. He went 5-for-10 from the field to score 13 points.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three-pointer by Vj Edgecombe #77 (not pictured) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He also came down with 10 rebounds, and produced eight assists. Defensively, James had one steal and one block to go with his line.

The 76ers advanced to 8-1 on the year, beating the Pistons 112-106.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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