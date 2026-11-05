Ex-76ers Center Paul Reed Calls Out LeBron James Flop After Rough Night

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed picked up another start against his ex-team on Wednesday night.

With Jalen Duren continuing to recover from a hamstring injury, Reed is getting an opportunity to start in the Detroit Pistons‘ frontcourt for an extended period.

When facing the Sixers, Reed’s night ended a little early. The foul struggles that the 76ers know plenty about, eventually got him tossed. Reed collected a sixth foul in the fourth and had to watch the game from the bench as the Sixers closed the Pistons out.

Reed went to social media after the game to react to one of his fouls. It came against LeBron James, who appeared to flop on the play.

“Imma just keep gettin hoed I see,” Reed said, in response to a sarcastic post that suggested the Pistons center committed a “dangerous foul.”

Imma just keep gettin hoed I see https://t.co/F2rRVy3VmT — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) November 5, 2026

Reed finished the game with eight points. He shot 4-for-14 from the field, missing the lone three-pointer that he attempted.

Along with his scoring, Reed dished out assists on the offensive end. Defensively, he came down with seven rebounds and came up with a steal.

LeBron James And The 76ers Deliver Another Victory

Flopping accusations aside, James and the Sixers delivered yet, another impressive victory for Philadelphia.

James finished the game with a near-triple-double in 33 minutes of action. He went 5-for-10 from the field to score 13 points.

He also came down with 10 rebounds, and produced eight assists. Defensively, James had one steal and one block to go with his line.

The 76ers advanced to 8-1 on the year, beating the Pistons 112-106.