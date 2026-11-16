Executives Around the League Sound the Alarm on 76ers’ Offense

The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-3 so far this season. They are still a half-game behind the Celtics for the top spot in the East after losing to them last week. Bringing in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James are still trying to figure out how to fit together offensively.

Philly already has one of the best defenses in the NBA. However, the offense has continued to struggle, despite their strong start. As the team continues to try to figure out the best way to move the ball, executives around the league don’t like what they see.

76ers Offense Gets Concerning Outlook From League Executives

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, several executives and coaches around the league don’t like what they see from Philly’s offense. They are concerned with the ball movement and the poor shooting.

“Concerned about their shooting,” the assistant coach added. “Concerned about their ball movement.”

“There’s too much dependence on isolation scoring rather than creating opportunities through collective offensive execution,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN. Added a scout from an Eastern Conference team: “My initial thoughts on them is they have three guys who need to have the ball on the floor to score, a center who needs the ball but is never healthy, and a stud in VJ, who could be the odd man out, and his development/growth is going to take a hit.”

The Sixers are figuring out the best way to create more ball movement, but it is clearly a process. It’s clear that Tyrese Maxey is the go-to guy on the team, but everyone else seems hesitant to step into a role. Joel Embiid has become more passive, and James is more of a facilitator than a scorer.

Right now, the 76ers rank 18th in offensive rating. That number has risen, as they were in the bottom seven for quite a while. The defense continues to be the strength of the team, and that will likely continue until sometime closer to the All-Star break.

The Sixers Haven’t Scratched the Surface of Their Ceiling

Even with such a strong start, this team still hasn’t scratched the surface of its ceiling yet. It’s an issue for the rest of the Eastern Conference, as major contenders deal with injury problems. Indiana, Orlando, Detroit, and Toronto all have injuries to star players.

Philly has maintained strong health to this point. Even Embiid has been reliable in terms of staying on the floor. He has missed three games this year, and none of them have been consecutive games. They are managing his minutes well.

The offense needs more time to get figured out. James isn’t fully conditioned yet, and he likely won’t be until December. Once that happens, this team could be a much more dangerous force as the second half of the season begins.