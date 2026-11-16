Pacers’ Kelly Oubre Can’t Help But Feel Joy For The 76ers

After hearing whispers that he might not be a priority for the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency, Kelly Oubre explored his options, which led him to the Indiana Pacers in 2026-2027.

Oubre left and watched the 76ers form the league’s next superteam. Oubre and Paul George turned into Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

The former 76ers wing watched the NBA world consider the Sixers massively upgraded. No hard feelings, though.

Kelly Oubre Compliments The 76ers’ Changes

“As a basketball fan, it was pretty cool to see where I was to kind of reinvent, and kind of get new life and new energy,” Oubre told reporters before Sunday’s action between the Sixers and the Pacers, according to Philly Voice.

“So, I was happy with that. Would I have loved to be a part of it? Of course. But at the end of the day, I’m a grown man, and I’ve got to keep moving and figure it out for myself. But it was entertaining. You guys get to see and cover these guys. I’m sure it’s more entertaining for you than me. But yeah, I mean, just happy for all the people who’ve sacrificed over these years and [figured] it out.”

When Oubre got to the negotiating table with the Pacers, he inked a two-year, $16.5 million deal. With Tyrese Haliburton set to return after a long recovery, Oubre believed the Pacers would be right back on track as Eastern Conference contenders.

76ers vs Pacers This Season

Oubre might consider the Sixers “must-see TV,” per Philly Voice, but he hasn’t enjoyed them as of late.

When the Sixers paid a visit to Indiana on October 28, Oubre watched his former team issue the Pacers a 114-109 loss. That win was the 76ers’ fifth in a row.

On November 15, Oubre returned to his old basketball home for the first time this year. The moment was spoiled as the Sixers collected a 131-124 win. Those two star additions mentioned above had a big game.

LeBron James nearly notched a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown led the way in scoring with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Oubre checked in for 29 minutes and went 6-for-11 from the field for 16 points. He also had one block, two assists, and four rebounds.