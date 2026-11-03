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76ers Get Important Injury News On 23-Year-Old Veteran Before Bulls Game

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Outside of Ariel Hukporti, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have any season-ending injuries on the roster. However, Dominick Barlow has yet to debut this season.

The veteran power forward has been dealing with a back issue, which dates back to training camp. When the Sixers went through their preseason, Barlow was one of a few players who never got to debut.

When the Sixers offered an official update on Barlow’s injury, the team revealed that he was dealing with a lumbar spine bone stress response in his lower back.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse was asked about Barlow before Monday’s game between the 76ers and the Chicago Bulls. The head coach confirmed that Barlow was getting re-evaluated on Tuesday, November 3.

“Nick Nurse says Dominick Barlow is seeing a specialist tomorrow and has been on the court a bit,” Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson reported on Monday night.

What’s Next For Dominick Barlow?

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Sixers were likely to keep Barlow on the outside of their rotation to begin the 2026-2027 NBA season, considering their stacked depth at the power forward position.

However, considering the current state of the center position, the Sixers could’ve utilized Barlow as a small-ball five. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get on the court to prove he deserves to be in the rotation.

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers - Play-In Tournament
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 15: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes in for a layup against Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Last year, Barlow started the season on a two-way deal. He appeared in 71 games, starting in 59 of those matchups at power forward.

Seeing the court for 23.8 minutes per game, Barlow has posted averages of 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He made 53.9% of his shots from the field and hit on 25.6% of his threes, taking 1.2 attempts per game.

Barlow has to get healthy before the 76ers can even consider thinking about his role when he returns. With the season already underway–and the Sixers off to a 6-1 start–it’s going to be difficult for Barlow to crack the rotation if he returns soon.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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