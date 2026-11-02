Ex-76ers First-Rounder Gets News On Future With OKC Thunder

After picking up Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a decision on his future with the team.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Thunder announced that they have exercised Jared McCain’s fourth-year option on his rookie-scale contract.

In 2027-2028, McCain is set to lock in $6.78 million. If all goes as expected, he’ll finish out his first NBA contract with the Thunder next season, before hitting restricted free agency during the summer of 2028.

The 76ers Moved McCain In Favor Of Draft Capital

Former 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey moved McCain ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

His decision to send the young sharpshooter to the Thunder was met with plenty of criticism. He told the media that he believed the team “sold high” on McCain, getting his contract off the books in favor of draft assets.

The first notable selection from the package was Labaron Philon Jr. The former Alabama product was selected No. 22 overall. He went to the Sixers after averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for the Crimson Tide in 2025-2026.

Jared McCain’s NBA Career So Far

During his rookie season with the 76ers, McCain was gaining Rookie of the Year attention before he went down with a season-ending knee injury.

He finished his rookie effort with averages of 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. During his sophomore effort, McCain was averaging 6.6 points, while shooting 37.8% from three. He saw his minutes go from 25.7 per game, to just 16.8.

He finished his first OKC run by averaging 10.4 points, while shooting 46.2% from three. So far this season, McCain has struggled with his shot (32.4% from deep). Still, his averages are up to par, with 10.8 points per game.

The Thunder aren’t seeing a breakout from McCain so far, but they remain interested in keeping him around for a third season next year.