The Philadelphia 76ers reclaimed the No. 1 seed in the East with a 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. However, their third straight win was marred by news of Jaylen Brown possibly going down with an injury.

Brown exited with 1:44 remaining, sparking concern in the Sixers’ locker room. However, head coach Nick Nurse clarified that the departure was due to left hamstring “tightness,” rather than the head injury Brown suffered earlier in the game.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Brown collided heads with Nets star Julius Randle — a tense moment that left the 2024 NBA Finals MVP bloodied. Although Brown returned with a bandage over a cut on his left forehead, he appears to have injured his hamstring while playing through the blow.

Jaylen Brown Injury Update

According to Brown, he could undergo an MRI on both his head and left hamstring, putting his availability in question for Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

“My head is okay, but my hamstring is actually a little tight,” Brown said postgame.

“Maybe look at it tomorrow, see how it feels. At some point during the game [my hamstring] just got a little tight,” he added.

Brown confirmed he underwent preliminary tests on both his head and hamstring following the win in Brooklyn, though he is still awaiting MRI results.

Jaylen Brown Returns for Sixers

Brown had the option of sitting out the game after enduring a nasty head injury that left him bloodied. However, the veteran swingman didn’t want to let his teammates down in a back-and-forth game in which the Nets outscored the Sixers 64-58 in the second half.

“I wanted to make sure we got the win,” Brown said of braving his head injury.

“As soon as I knew we were in a good position – because they were on a run – so when I knew we were in a good position to win the game I just checked myself back out. But first things first, we’ve got to make sure we get a win. I mean, it would have been a lot worse of an injury if we would have lost and I got injured, so at least we won.”

Despite the injury scare, Brown turned in a stellar 31-point, 13-rebound double-double on Monday as the Sixers improved to 12-3. Nick Nurse’s squad next faces the Magic on Wednesday, when LeBron James — who sat out Monday with a back injury — is expected to return, especially if Brown is unavailable. Should Brown sit, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons would likely see an uptick in minutes.