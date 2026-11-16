76ers’ LeBron James Makes Unusual Request to Coaches Amid Career-Low Start

LeBron James has spent more than two decades setting the standard for his teammates. Now, at 41, the Philadelphia 76ers star is asking his coaches for patience as he adjusts to a different role.

James has asked Philadelphia’s coaching staff to give him time to regain his rhythm and conditioning, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Citing a Sixers source, McMenamin reported Monday that James expects to reach his desired conditioning level by December.

The request comes amid the lowest scoring stretch of James’ NBA career, although coach Nick Nurse sees reasons for encouragement beyond the numbers.

After Sunday’s 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Nurse offered a revealing assessment of how Philadelphia is incorporating James into its offense.

LeBron James Asks 76ers Coaches for Patience

Through his first 11 games with Philadelphia, James averaged 15.1 points in 32.6 minutes, both career lows.

He also shot 44.3% from the field and just 22.5% from 3-point range.

According to ESPN Research, James had never averaged fewer points over an 11-game stretch.

But Nurse isn’t particularly troubled by the veteran’s shooting struggles.

“I’m not very concerned about his shooting,” Nurse said after Sunday’s victory.

The Sixers coach instead emphasized the growing familiarity between James and his teammates.

“I think he’s just, again, getting to learn his teammates, and they’re getting to learn him a little bit,” Nurse said. “They’re moving to some good areas, and if there’s a sliver of hope there, he’ll find it.”

That chemistry has become increasingly evident.

James finished Sunday’s victory with 15 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, surpassing Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

He now has 12,092 career assists.

Nick Nurse Reveals How Sixers Are Adjusting to LeBron James

Nurse said Philadelphia is still exploring ways to maximize James’ passing ability.

The Sixers have incorporated more cutting actions into their offense, recognizing that James can deliver passes through openings other players might overlook.

“We’re all still learning a little bit of where we can get him positioned and where we can create openings,” Nurse said.

He added that Philadelphia could begin using James more frequently near the elbow to initiate offensive actions.

James acknowledged that building chemistry requires time both on and off the court.

He described spending time with teammates during road trips and organizing dinners to strengthen relationships.

He also joked about occasionally hitting rookie VJ Edgecombe with passes when the guard failed to finish his cuts during training camp.

“Even when you don’t think you’re open, you’re going to be open,” James recalled telling Edgecombe.

Philadelphia has started 11-3 despite James’ reduced scoring output.

Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid have helped relieve the offensive burden James carried throughout his prime.

His December expectations suggest he believes his best basketball in Philadelphia is still ahead.

For now, Nurse is finding other ways to use him.

And the Sixers are winning while they figure it out.