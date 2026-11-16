76ers’ Labaron Philon Jr. Named in Unexpected Trade Scenario

The Philadelphia 76ers used a first-round pick on Labaron Philon Jr. just five months ago. Now, the rookie guard has surfaced in speculation about how the team could address its biggest roster concern.

Philon could be included in a potential trade package for a center, according to a Western Conference scout cited by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The suggestion comes as Philadelphia searches for more dependable help behind Joel Embiid, whose health remains a central consideration in the team’s plans.

The 76ers have not been reported to be shopping Philon, and no specific trade discussions involving the rookie were identified.

Still, his contract and Philadelphia’s collection of draft assets could provide president of basketball operations Mike Gansey with options before the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

76ers Rookie Labaron Philon Jr. Mentioned in Trade Scenario

McMenamin reported that one Western Conference scout suggested Philon could be included in packages designed to acquire another big man.

The 20-year-old guard is earning $3.6 million this season on a team-friendly contract.

Philadelphia selected Philon with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft after his standout sophomore season at Alabama.

He averaged 22 points, five assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from the 3-point range during his final college season.

His transition to the NBA has been considerably quieter.

Through eight appearances, Philon has averaged 2.1 points and 0.6 assists in fewer than six minutes per game.

He scored three points in six minutes during Sunday’s 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Playing time has been difficult to secure in a crowded backcourt featuring Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Anfernee Simons.

That limited role could factor into the 76ers’ decision-making, although moving a recent first-round selection would represent a significant investment in immediate help.

Sixers Have Draft Assets to Pursue Another Center

Philadelphia’s need for frontcourt depth became more pressing when backup center Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn Achilles during the preseason.

The Sixers received a $1.7 million disabled player exception following his injury.

However, their salary-cap situation limits how immediately they can use it.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Philadelphia could take back as much as $5.2 million in salary by trading Hukporti’s $3.4 million expiring contract.

The 76ers also have 10 future second-round picks available to trade.

Those assets could allow Gansey to construct a package without surrendering one of the team’s established stars.

Philadelphia is also awaiting Dominick Barlow’s season debut as he recovers from a back injury.

His return could help determine whether another center is necessary.

For now, the 76ers have remained competitive despite their limited depth inside.

Jabari Walker started at center against Indiana, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds. Dean Wade added 12 points and seven rebounds.

But finding a dependable alternative to Embiid remains an issue.

Philon’s name entering the conversation illustrates the choices Philadelphia could face as the deadline approaches.

The rookie represents a long-term investment. Another center could address a more immediate need.

Whether the 76ers are willing to make that exchange remains uncertain.