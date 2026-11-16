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76ers’ Joel Embiid Gets Encouraging Update After Nick Nurse’s Comments

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers survived another game without Joel Embiid, thanks partly to an unlikely frontcourt combination. Now, the former MVP could return for the second half of their back-to-back.

Embiid was upgraded to questionable for Monday’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Sunday’s 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s 2 p.m. Eastern injury report lists Embiid with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

The update comes after coach Nick Nurse explained why Philadelphia chose to rest Embiid against Indiana rather than Brooklyn.

Nick Nurse Explains Joel Embiid’s Planned Absence

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyJoel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers high fives head coach Nick Nurse against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before Sunday’s game, Nurse was asked about the decision to sit Embiid for the first half of Philadelphia’s back-to-back schedule.

The Sixers coach indicated that the decision was part of the team’s broader approach to managing Embiid’s workload.

“Just again, part of the plan of the management,” Nurse told reporters.

He explained that the staff considered the schedule leading into the game and the games immediately afterward before settling on Sunday as the preferred rest day.

That suggests Embiid’s absence against Indiana was planned rather than prompted by a newly reported setback.

Embiid last played Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, scoring 20 points in Philadelphia’s 123-112 victory.

His questionable designation Monday leaves open the possibility of returning after a one-game absence.

However, the Sixers have not confirmed whether he will play.

The distinction is important for a player whose health has repeatedly shaped Philadelphia’s plans.

The Sixers have been careful with Embiid’s workload while trying to keep him available for the more demanding stretches of their schedule.

Jabari Walker, Dean Wade Step Up Without 76ers Star Center

With Embiid unavailable, Nurse inserted 6-foot-7 forward Jabari Walker into the starting lineup at center.

Walker responded with 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal in nearly 25 minutes.

He made three of his six attempts from beyond the arc, including consecutive 3-pointers during the third quarter that helped Philadelphia seize control.

The makeshift center also held his own against Indiana’s considerably taller frontcourt.

Dean Wade provided another important contribution off the bench.

Wade finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

He also connected on three of four 3-point attempts.

Together, Walker and Wade produced 23 points, 14 rebounds and six 3-pointers.

Tacko Fall added three rebounds in five minutes, providing Nurse with a traditional center during a brief third-quarter stint.

Despite Indiana’s size advantage, Philadelphia matched the Pacers with 40 rebounds.

Nurse praised Walker’s effort and growing confidence as a shooter after the game.

The Sixers improved to 11-3 behind Jaylen Brown’s 31 points and Tyrese Maxey’s 27.

Their frontcourt production offered another encouraging sign for a team that has continued winning despite injuries.

Embiid’s potential return would restore Philadelphia’s most established interior scoring threat while giving Nurse additional flexibility.

But Walker and Wade have shown they can contribute even when forced into unfamiliar assignments.

The Sixers have already proved they can win without Embiid.

Monday could reveal whether their next step is getting him back.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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