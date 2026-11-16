Following a Sunday afternoon win over the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 11-3 on the season.

They are strong in the Eastern Conference, sitting at No. 2 and just 0.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, but they are also flawed and face a ton of questions.

While the half-court offense has been the biggest concern through the first month of the season, a handful of anonymous front office workers across the league recently expressed to ESPN that the most obvious long-term concern is health.

The Concern That Won’t Go Away For The 76ers

In a recent rundown of the Sixers’ impressive start, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin discussed the 76ers with anonymous executives, scouts, and coaches.

One scout’s quote summed up the potential of the 76ers: “The rest of the NBA better hope that Embiid never gets completely healthy, because if he does, everyone will fight for second place.”

That’s always been a popular sentiment when it comes to the Sixers, but that’s a real obstacle, and one they can never seem to overcome.

You could write a long book on Joel Embiid’s career injury history, and at no point has it gotten any easier for the big man. Even while he’s relatively healthy so far to start this season, he’s still managing a case of plantar fasciitis. The 76ers are forced to play games without him. And as an Eastern Conference scout pointed out, the 76ers “always look completely different” with and without him.

The most concerning thought of them all? One assistant coach said that Embiid “looks like a liability” when he is on the court this season. His size and defense have held up and made a difference more often than not this season, but the same can’t be said about his offense.

Joel Embiid’s Struggles

In 11 games, Embiid is shooting 37.4% from the field and hitting just 11.1% of his threes. He’s averaging only 17.9 points per game, which is by far the lowest mark of his career so far. He’s not taking the same volume of shots as he was before, but still putting up nearly 15 shots per game.

The efficiency struggles, mixed with the regressing free-throw rate, have caused Embiid’s scoring rhythm to take a hit. The Sixers are going to chalk it up to a slow start and believe that Embiid will normalize his offense soon enough, but the struggles are certainly under a microscope at this time.

The good news is that Embiid is healthy enough to keep shooting through his struggles. After a day off against the Pacers on Sunday, he should be back on the court for the Sixers on Monday night in Brooklyn.