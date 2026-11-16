Tyrese Maxey Shares LeBron James’ Passing Impact For 76ers

Spending so many summers working out with LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is finally getting a chance to experience the superstar forward’s value in an actual game setting.

To say that it’s going as well as Maxey had hoped would be an understatement.

When James signed with the Sixers, the biggest thing that the team looked forward to was his high-level hoops IQ and passing ability.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers are introduced before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Heading into Sunday’s action between the Sixers and the Pacers, James had 40 assists on the year. He tacked on 11 assists to move up the NBA’s all-time leaderboard, passing Jason Kidd.

After Sunday’s Sixers victory over Indiana, Maxey discussed the impact of James’ presence this season.

Tyrese Maxey Dishes Thoughts On LeBron James After Facing The Pacers

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 celebrates a basket with Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“He makes you want to cut. He makes you want to play without the ball,” Maxey told reporters after the game.

“He makes you want to always have your hands ready and be ready to score the ball because he’s that unselfish and he’s going to find you. I think that’s the main thing that everybody has understood. Finding ways to understand that you need to always be prepared to get the basketball.”

When James reacted to his accomplishment after the game, he concluded with a message for his teammates–preaching exactly what Maxey said–be ready.

While James isn’t billed as a point guard on the Sixers, clearly Maxey isn’t trying to take the ball out of his hands. The 76ers know LeBron’s value in the playmaking department, and they certainly don’t have any issues with letting him be him, while benefitting from his presence in different ways.

The LeBron Difference For Tyrese Maxey

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With LeBron James on the team, Tyrese Maxey is the 76ers’ leading scorer this season, above names like Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

On Sunday, Brown led the way with 31 points, but Maxey wasn’t too far behind him. The veteran guard went 9-for-19 from the field, hitting on 50% of his threes, to score 27 points.

Going into Sunday’s action, Maxey was averaging a team-high 26.7 points per game. So far, he is benefiting from the LeBron difference.