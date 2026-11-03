Former Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown didn’t join the Philadelphia 76ers with the intention of shaking up the pecking order.

Naturally, Brown’s presence caused questions from outsiders. Being a high-usage player with one superstar teammate in Jayson Tatum, Brown was entering a situation where he was joining a starting five with four All-Star-caliber players.

Through the first eight games, the pecking order seems to have Tyrese Maxey on top. Issue for Brown? Not exactly.

76ers’ Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Tyrese Maxey Statement After Bulls Game

“Maxey’s been leading the way 100%,” Brown told reporters after the 76ers’ Monday night win against the Chicago Bulls.

“He’s been here. This is his team. Him and Joel [Embiid] have been here for a while. So we’ve been in the mindset of having to complement those guys. You know, I’m finding my footing, but Maxey’s been leading the way for sure.”

After the first week of action, Maxey was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. Following Week 2, he was a nominee once again.

Through eight games, Maxey has shot the ball at a 50.3% clip from the field, and has drained 33.9% of his threes.

The two-time All-Star is producing 29.1 points per game, while dishing out 5.3 assists, and coming down with 4.1 rebounds per game. He’s been the clear scoring leader for the 76ers through their first stretch of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Where Does Jaylen Brown Stand?

After turning in an MVP-caliber run with the Celtics as their No. 1 option for most of the 2025-2026 season, Brown is back to being No. 2 in the scoring department.

The 30-year-old has played in all but one of the 76ers’ first eight games, and he is producing 20.6 points per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, and hitting on 41.9% of his threes.

Most assumed that Brown would have an issue with coming second to another player after what he went through in Boston. That statement clearly says otherwise.