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76ers’ Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Tyrese Maxey Statement After Bulls Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown didn’t join the Philadelphia 76ers with the intention of shaking up the pecking order.

Naturally, Brown’s presence caused questions from outsiders. Being a high-usage player with one superstar teammate in Jayson Tatum, Brown was entering a situation where he was joining a starting five with four All-Star-caliber players.

Through the first eight games, the pecking order seems to have Tyrese Maxey on top. Issue for Brown? Not exactly.

76ers’ Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Tyrese Maxey Statement After Bulls Game

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates with Tyrese Maxey #0 after scoring a basket to end the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“Maxey’s been leading the way 100%,” Brown told reporters after the 76ers’ Monday night win against the Chicago Bulls.

“He’s been here. This is his team. Him and Joel [Embiid] have been here for a while. So we’ve been in the mindset of having to complement those guys. You know, I’m finding my footing, but Maxey’s been leading the way for sure.”

After the first week of action, Maxey was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. Following Week 2, he was a nominee once again.

Through eight games, Maxey has shot the ball at a 50.3% clip from the field, and has drained 33.9% of his threes.

The two-time All-Star is producing 29.1 points per game, while dishing out 5.3 assists, and coming down with 4.1 rebounds per game. He’s been the clear scoring leader for the 76ers through their first stretch of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Where Does Jaylen Brown Stand?

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After turning in an MVP-caliber run with the Celtics as their No. 1 option for most of the 2025-2026 season, Brown is back to being No. 2 in the scoring department.

The 30-year-old has played in all but one of the 76ers’ first eight games, and he is producing 20.6 points per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, and hitting on 41.9% of his threes.

Most assumed that Brown would have an issue with coming second to another player after what he went through in Boston. That statement clearly says otherwise.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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