Joel Embiid Gets Injury Update Before 76ers-Bulls Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before a game against the New York Knicks during an Emirates NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The 76ers ultimately cleared Joel Embiid to play against the Bulls on Monday night.
Although Embiid was listed as out all the other times he ended up on the injury report, the big man will get the nod to play this time around.
In games against the Bulls, Joel Embiid helped the Sixers to a 16-4 record throughout his career. He typically averages 29.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists when playing Chicago.
Embiid This Season
So far, Embiid has appeared in five games for the 76ers this season.
Seeing the court for 35.2 minutes per game, Embiid has been shooting 40.0% from the field, but struggling from three.
Despite the efficiency struggles, Embiid is still posting 19.2 points per game. Beyond his scoring, he is coming down with 9.4 rebounds per game, and dishing out 5.2 assists per. game.
Embiid is returning from his second absence of the season on Monday. The Sixers are entering the matchup with an Eastern Conference-best 6-1 record.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Nov 2) Going into the matchup, the Sixers kept Joel Embiid on the injury report, listed as questionable. The team described his setback as a right foot plantar fascia injury. Before the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the setback, making […]