Joel Embiid Gets Injury Update Before 76ers-Bulls Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Nov 2)

Going into the matchup, the Sixers kept Joel Embiid on the injury report, listed as questionable. The team described his setback as a right foot plantar fascia injury.

Before the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the setback, making it clear the team isn’t using it as a front to give Embiid time off to rest.

“Nick Nurse says the pain comes and goes for Jo. That’s just how it is with plantar fascia. They’re trying to manage it,” Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin reported on X.

Joel Embiid Cleared For Action vs Bulls

The 76ers ultimately cleared Joel Embiid to play against the Bulls on Monday night.

Although Embiid was listed as out all the other times he ended up on the injury report, the big man will get the nod to play this time around.

In games against the Bulls, Joel Embiid helped the Sixers to a 16-4 record throughout his career. He typically averages 29.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists when playing Chicago.

Embiid This Season

So far, Embiid has appeared in five games for the 76ers this season.

Seeing the court for 35.2 minutes per game, Embiid has been shooting 40.0% from the field, but struggling from three.

Despite the efficiency struggles, Embiid is still posting 19.2 points per game. Beyond his scoring, he is coming down with 9.4 rebounds per game, and dishing out 5.2 assists per. game.

Embiid is returning from his second absence of the season on Monday. The Sixers are entering the matchup with an Eastern Conference-best 6-1 record.