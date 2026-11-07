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Joel Embiid Problem Rears Ugly Head For 76ers

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid is one of the greatest centers to ever step onto an NBA court.

The version of Embiid that the Philadelphia 76ers are getting this season, though, is just a shell of his former self.

Embiid is so good that he can sometimes still make that work.

But on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid was so far off the pace that the ‘Sixers preferred Jabari Walker on the court down the stretch of the sizable defeat.

If the 76ers encounter this version of Embiid often, it could be a tougher season than they’d want.

Joel Embiid Stats

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 hugs LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Embiid missed all nine field goals he attempted on Friday night.

That’s right: Embiid was 0-for-9 from the floor. That included an 0-for-2 showing from 3-point range.

Embiid finished with six points because he was 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Embiid added seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist while turning the ball over twice.

In 25 minutes, Embiid was a minus-15.

There was pretty much no positive trend for Embiid in Friday’s game.

Joel Embiid’s Inherent Worry

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The reality is this: Embiid doesn’t attack the basket much anymore.

He’s aggressive enough to draw some fouls when he’s in close, and Embiid is a great foul shooter, so that’s value.

But in general, Embiid takes his little jump shots from anywhere on the floor. That’s most of his shot diet.

So far this season, Embiid has been over 50% on his shots just once, in his first game of the year.

The 0-for-9 on Friday night is a new low, but this is the new life Embiid is living in the NBA.

He can still be an immense difference maker, but Embiid taking jump shots limits the pressure he puts on the defense — and conceptually gives him lower-percentage looks, at least sometimes, than shots at the rim.

This is who Embiid is now. It just looks particularly ugly when it backfires. The 76ers will have to hold firm and hope Embiid is OK in the long run. He’s still crucial to what they do, even while well past his prime.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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