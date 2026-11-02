Joel Embiid Rival Gets Doubtful Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

A rivalry could be renewed between Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton on Monday (November 2), but it’s unlikely.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season, and Claxton is waiting to make his debut.

Back when Claxton was with the Brooklyn Nets, he had some chippy matchups with the Sixers’ star center. Unfortunately, the NBA world might have to wait to watch them both go at it again, as they both popped up on the injury report.

Nic Claxton’s Injury Status vs 76ers

Throughout the offseason, the Bulls prepared for the new hoops year without Claxton on the court full-time.

The veteran center is dealing with a hamstring strain. While the Bulls recently watched Claxton get back to work in a practice setting, he’s still working his way back to becoming a full-time player on game night.

The Bulls have Claxton listed as doubtful against the 76ers on Monday night.

Joel Embiid Pops Up On The Injury Report

Claxton isn’t the only one. The Bulls could end up facing the 76ers without Joel Embiid.

Due to right foot Plantar Fascia injury management, Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bulls. He missed the 76ers’ most recent matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Halloween.

That victory for Philadelphia was just the second time that Embiid missed action this season. While Embiid hasn’t dealt with any injuries yet this season, he split both of the team’s back-to-back sets so far this season.

If Embiid doesn’t get the nod to play on Monday, it would mark the first non-back-to-back situation he sits out.

Nic Claxton vs Joel Embiid

The Bulls are used to watching Joel Embiid and Nikola Vucevic go at it.

Soon, Chicago will get a glimpse of Embiid versus Claxton. Before the trade to Chicago, Claxton played in the Atlantic Division on the Brooklyn Nets, where he faced Embiid 11 times in the past.

It’s a matchup that can get chippy, but Embiid played well against Claxton’s Nets. Over that stretch, Embiid averaged 28.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 9.9 rebounds per game against Claxton. The ex-Nets center averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

The Bulls look forward to seeing what Claxton brings to the table for their front court this season, but the Embiid-Claxton battle might be on the shelf until later in the week, when they meet again on November 8.