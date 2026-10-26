For the first time during the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without Joel Embiid.

With Embiid on the court for the Saturday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was obvious he would miss the closing game against the Detroit Pistons the following night. The Sixers still don’t want to utilize the star center for two games in a row.

As many would expect, an Embiid-less Sixers team struggled. They started LeBron James in his absence, with Adem Bona backing him up. After trotting out the lineup for the first time, LeBron James reacted to the Sixers’ performance, while missing multiple starters.

LeBron James Addresses 76ers’ Joel Embiid-less Lineup vs Pistons

“Well, it’s the first time. Not only Joel, but also VJ was out of the lineup as well,” James told reporters.

“It’s the first time that the starting five has played together. We’re going to have those moments where we have different lineups out there throughout the course of the season. I think the more minutes we get, and the more games that we get under our belt, the more time we get, we’ll start to understand what works for us.”

Embiid got a planned night off. As for VJ Edgecombe, he was sore after being kneed in the Saturday night matchup against the Bucks.

Neither player is dealing with a notable concern, but their night off had a notable impact on the 76ers against the East’s top seed last year, the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers struggled in the rebounding department, which stood out the most. Detroit came down with 54 boards, compared to Philadelphia’s 37.

As for shooting from the field, the Sixers made just 40% of their shots, hitting on only 26% of their threes. The Pistons shot slightly better with a 44% field goal percentage, and knocked down 41% of their threes.

The small-ball lineup failed on Sunday. James finished the game with 18 points, five assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

With a 106-93 loss, the 76ers close out the week with a 3-1 record after taking on their first loss. They’ll be back on the court on Wednesday for a battle against the Indiana Pacers.