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LeBron James Addresses 76ers’ Joel Embiid-less Lineup vs Pistons

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

For the first time during the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without Joel Embiid.

With Embiid on the court for the Saturday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was obvious he would miss the closing game against the Detroit Pistons the following night. The Sixers still don’t want to utilize the star center for two games in a row.

As many would expect, an Embiid-less Sixers team struggled. They started LeBron James in his absence, with Adem Bona backing him up. After trotting out the lineup for the first time, LeBron James reacted to the Sixers’ performance, while missing multiple starters.

LeBron James Addresses 76ers’ Joel Embiid-less Lineup vs Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Well, it’s the first time. Not only Joel, but also VJ was out of the lineup as well,” James told reporters.

“It’s the first time that the starting five has played together. We’re going to have those moments where we have different lineups out there throughout the course of the season. I think the more minutes we get, and the more games that we get under our belt, the more time we get, we’ll start to understand what works for us.”

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a jump shot during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Embiid got a planned night off. As for VJ Edgecombe, he was sore after being kneed in the Saturday night matchup against the Bucks.

Neither player is dealing with a notable concern, but their night off had a notable impact on the 76ers against the East’s top seed last year, the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers struggled in the rebounding department, which stood out the most. Detroit came down with 54 boards, compared to Philadelphia’s 37.

As for shooting from the field, the Sixers made just 40% of their shots, hitting on only 26% of their threes. The Pistons shot slightly better with a 44% field goal percentage, and knocked down 41% of their threes.

The small-ball lineup failed on Sunday. James finished the game with 18 points, five assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

With a 106-93 loss, the 76ers close out the week with a 3-1 record after taking on their first loss. They’ll be back on the court on Wednesday for a battle against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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