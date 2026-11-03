Could LeBron James Get Fined After 76ers-Bulls Game?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
During the Philadelphia 76ers‘ matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night (November 2), LeBron James was spotted having a rare moment with a fan.
Behind the basket, James grabbed a cup from a fan and reportedly took a sip. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the fan, who was identified as season-ticket holder Troy Clemens, offered James some of his wine.
The NBA obviously didn’t look to hand James any punishment for the incident.
Outside of James, 76ers fans once cheered for the ex-NBA sharpshooter Mike Scott, who famously sipped a fan’s drink courtside during game action.
After Scott jumped into the stands during a 2019 game on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, he quickly grabbed a fan’s drink and sipped. While the NBA looked into the incident, the league decided not to hand down a fine to Scott at the time. The Sixers opted against punishment as well.
While the incident between LeBron and the fan on Monday night might get reviewed, it seems unlikely that the 41-year-old Sixer could land a fine from the league.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
During the Philadelphia 76ers‘ matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night (November 2), LeBron James was spotted having a rare moment with a fan. Behind the basket, James grabbed a cup from a fan and reportedly took a sip. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the fan, who was identified as […]
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