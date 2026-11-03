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Could LeBron James Get Fined After 76ers-Bulls Game?

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Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During the Philadelphia 76ers‘ matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night (November 2), LeBron James was spotted having a rare moment with a fan.

Behind the basket, James grabbed a cup from a fan and reportedly took a sip. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the fan, who was identified as season-ticket holder Troy Clemens, offered James some of his wine.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers tosses chalk in the air before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Since the in-game incident was caught on camera, the video is making its rounds and going viral on social media on Monday night.

Will LeBron James Get Fined For Sipping Wine?

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This isn’t LeBron’s first rodeo with interacting with the crowd like that. Back in 2017, James pretended to drink a beer courtside during the playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA obviously didn’t look to hand James any punishment for the incident.

Outside of James, 76ers fans once cheered for the ex-NBA sharpshooter Mike Scott, who famously sipped a fan’s drink courtside during game action.

After Scott jumped into the stands during a 2019 game on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, he quickly grabbed a fan’s drink and sipped. While the NBA looked into the incident, the league decided not to hand down a fine to Scott at the time. The Sixers opted against punishment as well.

While the incident between LeBron and the fan on Monday night might get reviewed, it seems unlikely that the 41-year-old Sixer could land a fine from the league.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Could LeBron James Get Fined After 76ers-Bulls Game?

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