Could LeBron James Get Fined After 76ers-Bulls Game?

During the Philadelphia 76ers‘ matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night (November 2), LeBron James was spotted having a rare moment with a fan.

Behind the basket, James grabbed a cup from a fan and reportedly took a sip. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the fan, who was identified as season-ticket holder Troy Clemens, offered James some of his wine.

Since the in-game incident was caught on camera, the video is making its rounds and going viral on social media on Monday night.

Will LeBron James Get Fined For Sipping Wine?

This isn’t LeBron’s first rodeo with interacting with the crowd like that. Back in 2017, James pretended to drink a beer courtside during the playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA obviously didn’t look to hand James any punishment for the incident.

Outside of James, 76ers fans once cheered for the ex-NBA sharpshooter Mike Scott, who famously sipped a fan’s drink courtside during game action.

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After Scott jumped into the stands during a 2019 game on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, he quickly grabbed a fan’s drink and sipped. While the NBA looked into the incident, the league decided not to hand down a fine to Scott at the time. The Sixers opted against punishment as well.

While the incident between LeBron and the fan on Monday night might get reviewed, it seems unlikely that the 41-year-old Sixer could land a fine from the league.