LeBron James Sends Blunt Message to 76ers Rookie During Team Scrimmage

LeBron James has spent more than two decades playing alongside some of the NBA’s biggest stars, but the Philadelphia 76ers are discovering that the four-time champion has plenty to teach their younger players, too.

One of those lessons came during a recent team scrimmage, when James pulled aside rookie guard Labaron Philon after the young player passed up an opportunity to score.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, James wanted Philon to stop deferring to his more accomplished teammates and start trusting his own offensive abilities.

The interaction offers a glimpse into how the 41-year-old superstar is approaching his newest challenge: helping a talented but dramatically reconstructed 76ers roster develop the chemistry necessary to compete for an NBA championship.

LeBron James Tells Sixers Rookie Labaron Philon to Be More Aggressive

Jones reported on October 12 that Philon had an opening for a floater after penetrating the defense during a Philadelphia scrimmage. Rather than attempting the shot, the rookie passed the ball to James.

The veteran subsequently called Philon over and explained that he should have taken the opportunity himself.

“He told me that I had to be myself,” Philon told The Athletic. “I had a floater that was available to me, and I didn’t take it. I needed to take it.”

The message underscores an interesting challenge for Philadelphia’s younger players.

Sharing the court with James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, naturally presents the temptation to defer to his experience and accomplishments. But the Sixers will need their emerging talent to remain aggressive, particularly when defenses devote additional attention to their collection of established stars.

James appears determined to make that clear before the regular season begins.

For Philon, the exchange amounted to more than ordinary basketball instruction. It was an opportunity to learn directly from a player entering his record-setting 24th NBA season.

LeBron James Already Establishing Leadership With New 76ers Teammates

James’ approach to Philon is just one example of his growing influence in Philadelphia.

Jones reported that teammates have arrived at practice to discover James had already completed a workout, setting an example through his preparation.

The Athletic also detailed how James has started developing personal connections with teammates, including Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

But James recognizes that the adjustment process remains a work in progress.

“Obviously, this has been a small sample size for us, and we’re still trying to learn each other on the floor,” James told reporters, according to The Athletic.

“We’re still trying to put each other in a position to be successful and complement each other the best way we can.”

The Sixers enter the 2026-27 campaign with significant expectations after adding James, Brown and several other veterans to a roster already featuring Maxey and Embiid.

Although Philadelphia possesses considerable individual talent, establishing chemistry between so many established players presents a different challenge.

James’ willingness to encourage Philon to shoot rather than defer suggests he understands that winning will require contributions from players beyond the team’s most recognizable names.

LeBron James Shows New Role in 76ers Preseason Debut

Philadelphia already received an early demonstration of James’ ability to elevate his teammates during its October 8 preseason matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

James finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in approximately 18 minutes during the 76ers’ 114-108 loss. He attempted only one official field goal, instead concentrating much of his offensive attention on creating opportunities for teammates.

All five of his assists came in the first quarter.

James connected with VJ Edgecombe on opportunities near the basket, found Maxey for a three-pointer and repeatedly put teammates in advantageous scoring positions.

The performance illustrated how James can continue impacting games without dominating the scoring column.

For Philon and Philadelphia’s other young players, that’s an important distinction.

James may be one of the most accomplished scorers in basketball history, but his recent message to Philon made clear that he doesn’t expect his teammates to sacrifice their own offensive instincts simply because he’s on the floor.