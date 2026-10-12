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LeBron James Should Stuff the Stat Sheet with 76ers

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Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their starting five take the floor together for the first time in their second preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. It was a sight to behold as LeBron James wore the Sixers’ jersey for the first time.

James is starting his 24th NBA season, and the 76ers are his fourth different team. You can expect things will be a little different for the legend at this stop. James will likely take on a different role this season than he ever has before. For the first time in his career, he will likely not be a top-three scoring option.

Playing alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, he is set to take the fewest shot attempts of his career, and averaging 20+ points per game is no guarantee. Even if James is not asked to be a top-scoring option, he should have no problem filling the stat sheet.

The 22-time all-star is one of the most well-rounded players in NBA history. He does everything at a high level, which will let him keep putting up his numbers. One area where James should thrive is passing. He has always been a great passer, and now he will share the court with four other scoring options.

LeBron James: Swiss Army-Knife

In James’ first preseason showing with the Sixers, he played 18 minutes and scored 10 points with four rebounds and five assists. James showed off his passing prowess, including an impressive no-look pass to V.J. Edgecombe, highlighted by NBA on X.

James’ career-high in assists per game is 10.2, which was set in the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. For his career, James averages 7.4 assists per game, and it should surprise no one if that number rises after this season. With the scoring threats around him, another 10+ assists-per-game season is well within range.

Also, James should have no problem racking up plenty of rebounds this season. Reports already indicate James will play some center this season. Being in the paint more often only increases his odds of getting more rebounds.

James averages 7.5 rebounds per game in his career, so he will likely need to be in that range again for the Sixers to succeed on the glass.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone if James has a career low in points per game this season, but he should benefit more in other areas, and that will be crucial to the 76ers’ pursuit of an NBA Championship.

Jarrett Prendergrast Jarrett Prendergast is a multi-sport reporter focusing on MLB and NBA for Heavy Sports. His main focus is on the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers but also covers the leagues as a whole. He has been a sports writer for over five years and you can see his work on The Sporting New, Fansided and Pro Football Sports Network. Follow Jarrett on Twitter: @JarrettPrendy51 More about Jarrett Prendergrast

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LeBron James Should Stuff the Stat Sheet with 76ers

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