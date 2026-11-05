76ers Star LeBron James’ Son Bronny Gets Bad News

Bronny James stayed with the Los Angeles Lakers when his dad, LeBron James, left for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The equation wasn’t particularly simple. LeBron was a free agent and could go anywhere, but Bronny was under contract still with the Lakers. For him to move, it would’ve had to be a trade.

Regardless of the logistics, though, the fact is clear: For the first time in Bronny’s NBA career, he was going to be on a team without his pops. Sure, every other player in the league does this, but it would be different specifically for Bronny.

And while LeBron and the 76ers seem to be clicking, things aren’t going as well in Hollywood for Bronny, who is hardly playing.

On Thursday, Bronny got more news that will impact his basketball future.

Bronny James News

Bronny will be going down to the G League.

The Lakers announced that Bronny James and his teammate Cameron Carr are being assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers.

The Lakers’ G League team has been changed this season from South Bay to Coachella Valley, but either way, that’s where Bronny is heading.

Coachella Valley hasn’t played yet but opens on Friday, which might explain why Bronny hadn’t been sent down earlier.

The Lakers say they have assigned guards Cameron Carr and Bronny James Jr. to the Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of the team’s @nbagleague season opener Friday in Palm Desert. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 5, 2026

Bronny James Stats

Bronny James has appeared in five games so far this season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He received his most minutes, seven, in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors when the Lakers won in blowout fashion and Bronny scored two points.

He has received either one or two minutes in each of his four games since then.

On Oct. 2 in a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny made his lone shot attempt and blocked a shot in his brief stint on the floor.

He’s 2-for-3 shooting overall, missing the only 3-pointer he attempted, and has yet to get to the line, grab a rebound or record an assist.

Bronny had success last season in the G League and likely will again.

This time, his dad will be watching from afar.