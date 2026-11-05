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76ers Star LeBron James’ Son Bronny Gets Bad News

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bronny James stayed with the Los Angeles Lakers when his dad, LeBron James, left for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The equation wasn’t particularly simple. LeBron was a free agent and could go anywhere, but Bronny was under contract still with the Lakers. For him to move, it would’ve had to be a trade.

Regardless of the logistics, though, the fact is clear: For the first time in Bronny’s NBA career, he was going to be on a team without his pops. Sure, every other player in the league does this, but it would be different specifically for Bronny.

And while LeBron and the 76ers seem to be clicking, things aren’t going as well in Hollywood for Bronny, who is hardly playing.

On Thursday, Bronny got more news that will impact his basketball future.

Bronny James News

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 13: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against De’anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bronny will be going down to the G League.

The Lakers announced that Bronny James and his teammate Cameron Carr are being assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers.

The Lakers’ G League team has been changed this season from South Bay to Coachella Valley, but either way, that’s where Bronny is heading.

Coachella Valley hasn’t played yet but opens on Friday, which might explain why Bronny hadn’t been sent down earlier.

Bronny James Stats

Bronny James has appeared in five games so far this season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He received his most minutes, seven, in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors when the Lakers won in blowout fashion and Bronny scored two points.

He has received either one or two minutes in each of his four games since then.

On Oct. 2 in a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny made his lone shot attempt and blocked a shot in his brief stint on the floor.

He’s 2-for-3 shooting overall, missing the only 3-pointer he attempted, and has yet to get to the line, grab a rebound or record an assist.

Bronny had success last season in the G League and likely will again.

This time, his dad will be watching from afar.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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76ers Star LeBron James’ Son Bronny Gets Bad News

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