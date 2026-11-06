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LeBron James’ Sons Bronny and Bryce Experienced Very Different Thursdays

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LeBron James is in Philadelphia these days, playing for the 76ers in his first season since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer in free agency.

That means he’s just about as far away from his sons as he has ever been. Bronny still plays for the Lakers. Bryce is a redshirt freshman at the University of Arizona.

LeBron is a proud father who surely is following his boys’ every move, and he’ll likely still pop up to support them if the NBA schedule allows it.

But mostly, Bronny and Bryce are out West while LeBron is on the East Coast. It’s a different vibe for all of them.

That’s relevant on a day like Thursday, Nov. 5 — when Bronny and Bryce had two very different kinds of days.

Bronny James Gets Bad News

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bronny James has been playing for the Lakers to start the season, his third year in the NBA, but he’s gotten very small minutes off the bench, exclusively in garbage time.

So with the G League season starting on Friday for the Lakers’ affiliate in Coachella Valley, they reassigned Bronny there.

Bronny, along with Cameron Carr, was sent from the NBA roster to the G League roster. It’s a move Bronny has made a bunch during his first two seasons, as well.

In the G League, Bronny puts up really solid numbers, and it’s a chance for him to develop his game further in a much higher-usage role.

Still, it’s a sign that Bronny hasn’t broken through yet with the Lakers. It was notable that he made the roster over Dalton Knecht at the end of the preseason, validating his worth to the organization even with his dad gone. But he’s still got a lot of work to do.

Bryce James Has Special Moment

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Bryce James #6 of the Arizona Wildcats warms up during half time against the Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son, redshirted his first year at Arizona to preserve eligibility, meaning he didn’t play a single second.

This year, Bryce has started each of Arizona’s first two games, both wins. He got single-digit minutes in the first, but on Thursday night against Cal Poly, Bryce played 17 minutes.

He scored his first five college points, opening his account with a corner 3-pointer, and he added two assists and two steals.

Bryce has a long way to go to develop his basketball skill, but as far as the James’ sons go, it was Bryce who had a much more positive Thursday.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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LeBron James’ Sons Bronny and Bryce Experienced Very Different Thursdays

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