LeBron James’ Sons Bronny and Bryce Experienced Very Different Thursdays

LeBron James is in Philadelphia these days, playing for the 76ers in his first season since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer in free agency.

That means he’s just about as far away from his sons as he has ever been. Bronny still plays for the Lakers. Bryce is a redshirt freshman at the University of Arizona.

LeBron is a proud father who surely is following his boys’ every move, and he’ll likely still pop up to support them if the NBA schedule allows it.

But mostly, Bronny and Bryce are out West while LeBron is on the East Coast. It’s a different vibe for all of them.

That’s relevant on a day like Thursday, Nov. 5 — when Bronny and Bryce had two very different kinds of days.

Bronny James Gets Bad News

Bronny James has been playing for the Lakers to start the season, his third year in the NBA, but he’s gotten very small minutes off the bench, exclusively in garbage time.

So with the G League season starting on Friday for the Lakers’ affiliate in Coachella Valley, they reassigned Bronny there.

Bronny, along with Cameron Carr, was sent from the NBA roster to the G League roster. It’s a move Bronny has made a bunch during his first two seasons, as well.

In the G League, Bronny puts up really solid numbers, and it’s a chance for him to develop his game further in a much higher-usage role.

Still, it’s a sign that Bronny hasn’t broken through yet with the Lakers. It was notable that he made the roster over Dalton Knecht at the end of the preseason, validating his worth to the organization even with his dad gone. But he’s still got a lot of work to do.

Bryce James Has Special Moment

Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son, redshirted his first year at Arizona to preserve eligibility, meaning he didn’t play a single second.

This year, Bryce has started each of Arizona’s first two games, both wins. He got single-digit minutes in the first, but on Thursday night against Cal Poly, Bryce played 17 minutes.

He scored his first five college points, opening his account with a corner 3-pointer, and he added two assists and two steals.

Bryce has a long way to go to develop his basketball skill, but as far as the James’ sons go, it was Bryce who had a much more positive Thursday.