The LeBron James run with the Philadelphia 76ers seems to be living up to the hype.

While James isn’t putting together an MVP-caliber year, he’s doing exactly what he went to Philly to do: a little bit of everything.

During the Sixers’ Wednesday night win over the Detroit Pistons, James was on triple-double watch throughout the game once again.

James finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes of action. Amid the Sixers’ 112-106 victory over the Pistons, LeBron tied two players in franchise history with a notable stat line.

LeBron James Ties Ben Simmons In 76ers History vs Pistons

Throughout his first seven games as a 76ers player, James notched over 100 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.

Before, that was a franchise record, which Ben Simmons achieved during his rookie season. James Harden would get that mark in 2022 as well.

On Wednesday, LeBron joined in on the action.

LeBron’s Run With The 76ers So Far

In his first six games of the season, James averaged 33.2 minutes per game–his exact average from last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While LeBron is struggling from three (23.8%), and shooting only 45.1% from the field, while averaging under 20 points for the first time in his career, his assists number is still high at 7.3 per game, while he’s coming down with 7.0 rebounds per game.

James has been as good as advertised from a facilitator standpoint. He’s been a key driver throughout the Sixers’ 8-1 start. After taking down the Pistons on Wednesday, the 76ers will look forward to their Friday night action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 6.