76ers Make Final Decision On Anfernee Simons’ Status vs Celtics

There won’t be an NBA preseason debut for Anfernee Simons on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ahead of the preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Simons would not get the nod to play.

The veteran guard has gone through the entire 2026 NBA preseason without an appearance.

Anfernee Simons’ First Sixers Season

The 27-year-old guard hit the free agency market after splitting time with the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls last year.

Wrapping up his multi-season deal, Simons was expected to garner interest from a handful of teams.

With the Celtics, he appeared in 49 games off the bench. He shot 39.5% from three, averaging 14.2 points and 2.4 assists.

After getting to the Bulls, Simons knocked down 32.0% of his threes, producing 15.2 points per game, along with 3.0 assists. He appeared in just six games with the Bulls before his season ended due to a wrist injury.

The 76ers pursued Simons in free agency and inked him to a $12.3 million deal over two seasons. The second season is a player option.

Although Simons didn’t get a chance to play during the preseason, the Sixers saw him within their system throughout training camp. He is still expected to play a key role for the team in 2026-2027.

With Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe jotted down as the projected starters for the backcourt, a healthy Simons will surely be one of the first players off the bench.

After the Sixers wrap up their Friday night finale at home against the Celtics, they’ll begin preparing for their October 20 opener against the New York Knicks.