NBA Analyst Thinks 76ers Are Destined for The Finals

The Philadelphia 76ers could not have gotten off to a better start to this season. Despite all the roster changes this offseason, the 76ers have started the year 8-1. The additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown showed the Sixers were going all-in this season, and so far it is paying off.

Many people questioned how the 76ers would mesh with so many stars and only one ball. However, that has not been a problem early in the season. Each player seems to have a good feel for their role, and that is why they have transitioned seamlessly to playing with each other.

The 76ers have been a hot topic of conversation across the sports world, and NBA analyst Chris Broussard is buying into what they are selling. On “First Things First,” he said he thinks the 76ers are the best team in the Eastern Conference and should be favorites to make the Finals.

Broussard said, “Right now they (the 76ers) do look like they’re going to the Finals…They have beaten all the top teams, and you would believe if they can stay healthy that they are only going to get better.”

Broussard continued, “For them to just come together all of a sudden, and all these guys with great individual talent and can put up individual numbers themselves, to mesh like this, they look great. Right now they definitely look like the best team in the East.”

76ers Path Forward

The season is only nine games in, so it’s too early to get too excited about what the 76ers can accomplish. However, looking across the rest of the Eastern Conference, it is not difficult to get excited.

The East could be looking at another down season, especially for defending champion New York. They are 4-4, with two losses to Philadelphia. Also, all but four teams in the conference have a .500 record or worse to begin the year.

On paper, the 76ers have the most talent. But one issue for them is what derails many teams: player health. Joel Embiid is the 76ers’ top health concern. He has been one of the most injury-prone players in NBA history, but there is no question about what he can do on the floor when he is out there.

Expect the 76ers to be cautious with Embiid and 41-year-old LeBron as the season progresses. They don’t need to play every game, and as long as they are healthy come playoff time, that is all that matters.

The 76ers have former NBA champion head coach Nick Nurse and plenty of playoff experience from James and Brown. As long as they stay healthy, it is not wild to think this is the team that can end Philadelphia’s 25-year NBA Finals drought.