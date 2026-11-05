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NBA Makes Joel Embiid Penalty Announcement After 76ers-Pistons

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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After a tough win against the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid landed some bad news from the NBA.

According to an announcement on Thursday, November, 5, the NBA has decided to assess a postgame flagrant foul penalty 1 on the big man.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 hugs LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NBA highlighted the incident between Joel Embiid and Cade Cunningham. With five minutes left to go in the first quarter, Embiid was seen kicking the star guard Cade Cunningham in the groin area.

Later in the game, Embiid was also served with a technical foul for a light shove on the Pistons’ veteran big man Tolu Smith. The incident resulted in a small dust-up between members of both teams who wanted to step in and break everything up.

Joel Embiid’s Performance Against The Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After playing on a minutes restriction against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (24 minutes), Embiid managed to clear 33 minutes of playing time against the Pistons.

The star center was highly productive throughout his shift. Embiid went 8-for-18 from the field and knocked down all 10 of his free throws. Embiid produced 26 points.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced before a game against the New York Knicks during an Emirates NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He made it a double-double outing with 15 rebounds. Beyond that, Embiid also dished out two assists and snatched one steal.

The Sixers defeated the Pistons with a 112-106 win. They are now 8-1 on the season, heading into Friday’s action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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