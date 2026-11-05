NBA Makes Joel Embiid Penalty Announcement After 76ers-Pistons

After a tough win against the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid landed some bad news from the NBA.

According to an announcement on Thursday, November, 5, the NBA has decided to assess a postgame flagrant foul penalty 1 on the big man.

The NBA highlighted the incident between Joel Embiid and Cade Cunningham. With five minutes left to go in the first quarter, Embiid was seen kicking the star guard Cade Cunningham in the groin area.

Later in the game, Embiid was also served with a technical foul for a light shove on the Pistons’ veteran big man Tolu Smith. The incident resulted in a small dust-up between members of both teams who wanted to step in and break everything up.

Joel Embiid’s Performance Against The Pistons

After playing on a minutes restriction against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (24 minutes), Embiid managed to clear 33 minutes of playing time against the Pistons.

The star center was highly productive throughout his shift. Embiid went 8-for-18 from the field and knocked down all 10 of his free throws. Embiid produced 26 points.

He made it a double-double outing with 15 rebounds. Beyond that, Embiid also dished out two assists and snatched one steal.

The Sixers defeated the Pistons with a 112-106 win. They are now 8-1 on the season, heading into Friday’s action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.