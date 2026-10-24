Philadelphia 76ers Announce Sudden LeBron James Decision Before Bucks Game

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a pleasant surprise through the first two games of the NBA season.

While it’s no shock to see them play well with the talent they have. Their chemistry and ability to play together have been even more impressive, especially given the concerns many had about how the roster would fit.

Philadelphia has opened the season with wins over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. And they’re now 2-0 ahead of Saturday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

76ers Announce Sudden LeBron James Decision

Leading up to the game, veteran LeBron James had been listed as questionable with the sciatic issue he has dealt with since last year.

However, the 76ers aren’t waiting until tipoff to make a decision. The team officially announced that James will miss the game against the Bucks, marking his first absence as a 76er. At 41 years old and entering his 24th NBA season, James could miss more games throughout the year.

LeBron James (injury management) listed out Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 24, 2026

James’ Start to 2026 Season With 76ers

Through two games, James has adapted to a somewhat new role exceptionally well as he learns to play alongside three other All-Stars in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

He’s taken 13 and 14 shots in the first two games, averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse praised James for the example he sets as a leader.

“He’s a true pro,” Nurse said of James. “He’s first guy at the gym, a lot of times. For a player that great to kind of set that tone just by example gives your building and locker room a lot of pop.”

James Speaks on 76ers’ 29-Point Comeback Against Cavs

Following Philadelphia’s home opener against the Cavaliers. James spoke honestly about what he’s seeing from his new team.

“You don’t want to rely on that,” James said. “I think it’s great to know [that] deep down we’re not going to have that quit mentality. You never want to look around and say guys gave up.

“But you don’t want to put yourself in too many of those situations.”