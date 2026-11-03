Sixers’ LeBron James Speaks Up on Growing NBA Injury Concerns

The NBA’s growing injury concerns have become difficult to ignore, with several teams dealing with key absences early in the season.

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has now shared his thoughts on the issue, pointing to the league’s current pace as a possible reason behind the problem.

LeBron James Points to the NBA’s Increasing Pace

James believes the physical demands of the modern NBA are making it harder for players to prepare during the offseason.

He specifically pointed to the speed of the game and the difficulty of recreating its intensity during individual training.

“We go back to the pace of the game right now and I think it has a lot to do with it. There’s no way that you can simulate the way we’re playing in today’s game to offseason training. You can do as much as you can, but to jump right into full throttle of how we’re playing the game today, I think is very challenging,” James explained in his latest video from the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast.

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His comments raise an important question for the league. Players can spend months preparing physically, but the demands of a full NBA schedule are difficult to replicate before the season begins.

The 76ers Must Be Careful With Their Star-Studded Roster

The concern is particularly relevant to Philadelphia.

The 76ers have a roster featuring James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey. Their championship ambitions depend heavily on keeping those stars available throughout the season.

But the early weeks have already presented challenges. James and Embiid both missed Philadelphia’s October 31 matchup against Charlotte.

James was listed out for lower back and sciatica management, while Embiid was sidelined with right foot plantar fascia management.

The situation highlights why Philadelphia cannot afford to overlook workload management. James is entering his 24th NBA season and will turn 42 in December. Even though he continues to produce at a high level, the franchise must be careful about how much it demands from him during the regular season.

Head coach Nick Nurse has already acknowledged that managing James and Embiid will be important. The coaching staff has discussed plans for back-to-backs and managing their workload across the season.

That approach makes sense. Philadelphia has enough talent to compete, but its biggest advantage could disappear if its leading players are unavailable when the postseason arrives.

The NBA also needs to pay attention to what James is saying. His comments do not establish that the league’s pace is the only reason for injuries.

But they raise a legitimate concern about how the modern game places physical demands on players.