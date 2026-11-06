As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out their game against the Detroit Pistons earlier this week, the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey had an injury scare.

Maxey dove for a loose ball in an attempt to continue running out the clock, avoiding a collapse against Detroit.

The guard was slow to get up, since he was grabbing at his hand. For the remainder of the game, Maxey was dealing with discomfort.

After the game, Maxey was asked about it. He assured reporters that he was fine. And while one reporter in attendance called out that Maxey’s pinkie looked swollen, the All-Star guard claimed that it had looked that way for at least the past year.

Based on the Sixers’ injury report against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he’s not making anything up.

76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Gets Good News vs Cavaliers

The 76ers submitted an injury report on Thursday night that didn’t include Maxey on it at all. That has remained the case on Friday morning (November 6).

Barring any unexpected setbacks, Maxey is set to take on the Cavaliers for NBA Cup action on Friday. It will be the second group game for the Sixers, and the second time they are taking on the Cavaliers this season.

Tyrese Maxey’s Season With The Sixers

No 76er is thriving more than Maxey this season. Throughout his first nine games, Maxey has been the team’s leading scorer, putting up 28.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey is coming down with 3.8 rebounds per game and dishing out 5.4 assists. Defensively, he’s snatching up one steal per game and nearly averaging one block as well.

When the Sixers faced the Cavaliers on October 22, Maxey checked in for 41 minutes. He produced 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the 114-106 win.

The 76ers and the Cavaliers are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Friday.