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76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Gets Good News vs Cavaliers

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out their game against the Detroit Pistons earlier this week, the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey had an injury scare.

Maxey dove for a loose ball in an attempt to continue running out the clock, avoiding a collapse against Detroit.

The guard was slow to get up, since he was grabbing at his hand. For the remainder of the game, Maxey was dealing with discomfort.

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 04: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket past Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After the game, Maxey was asked about it. He assured reporters that he was fine. And while one reporter in attendance called out that Maxey’s pinkie looked swollen, the All-Star guard claimed that it had looked that way for at least the past year.

Based on the Sixers’ injury report against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he’s not making anything up.

76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Gets Good News vs Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 76ers submitted an injury report on Thursday night that didn’t include Maxey on it at all. That has remained the case on Friday morning (November 6).

Barring any unexpected setbacks, Maxey is set to take on the Cavaliers for NBA Cup action on Friday. It will be the second group game for the Sixers, and the second time they are taking on the Cavaliers this season.

Tyrese Maxey’s Season With The Sixers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives around Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

No 76er is thriving more than Maxey this season. Throughout his first nine games, Maxey has been the team’s leading scorer, putting up 28.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey is coming down with 3.8 rebounds per game and dishing out 5.4 assists. Defensively, he’s snatching up one steal per game and nearly averaging one block as well.

When the Sixers faced the Cavaliers on October 22, Maxey checked in for 41 minutes. He produced 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the 114-106 win.

The 76ers and the Cavaliers are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Friday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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