VJ Edgecombe Called Out For ‘Low IQ Hoops’ After 76ers-Pistons Game

After the Philadelphia 76ers closed out their Wednesday night game against the Detroit Pistons, the former NFL superstar and current sports analyst Shannon Sharpe had a message for the sophomore, VJ Edgecombe.

“VJ you’ve played some low IQ 🏀 2nite,” Sharpe wrote on X. “Love you energy and effort, but playing that way will get you beat.”

Typically, Edgecombe doesn’t find himself under scrutiny. The young veteran is finding his footing within a star-studded lineup after a standout rookie season.

But Sharpe clearly felt like Edgecombe could’ve done better for himself in Detroit.

VJ Edgecombe’s Performance vs. Pistons

Checking in for 35 minutes on the road, Edgecombe put up 11 shots from the field on Wednesday. He made five baskets, with one coming deep.

While Edgecombe joined the trend of being one of five players with double-digit scoring, he came fifth on the team with 11 points.

Along with his scoring, Edgecombe came down with six rebounds, dished out three assists, and came up with a steal.

Unfortunately, Edgecombe piled up the fouls as well. He had a team-leading five on the night, including one in crunch time, which sent the Pistons to the charity stripe for three attempts amid an attempted comeback.

It’s just one game, and mistakes will certainly get made by the sophomore, but Sharpe feels strongly about Edgecombe’s decision-making against a top Eastern Conference team in the Pistons.