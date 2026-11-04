Suns Fix Center Problem with Intriguing Trade Proposal for Domantas Sabonis

The Phoenix Suns have had a slow start to the 2026-27 season. Right now, they sit at just 1-4 so far this season. A big issue for them has been the health of the center position. Mark Williams had surgery before the season, and he will be out for several months.

That has left Khamen Maluach as the starting center. However, he has averaged only 7.4 points per game thus far. The Suns need someone else who can help them not just score, but also affect the defense. A trade idea from Bleacher Report would see them solve that issue with a Domantas Sabonis trade.

Suns Bring in Domantas Sabonis in a Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal:

Suns Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings Receive: Jalen Green, Mark Williams (trade-eligible on January 15), and Rasheer Fleming

Getting rid of Jalen Green would be an added bonus to this trade. He has struggled to find his footing in Phoenix, as he was hurt most of last year. When he returned, his inefficiency hurt the team. Now, he seems to have lost the ability to score. He averages just 11 points per game.

It’s unclear if the Kings would be willing to take Green when they already have a young guard they are looking to develop. Darius Acuff is their first-round pick from this past year, and they have given him full reign to take as many shots as he wants.

That is one of the reasons why Sabonis wants out. However, the Suns would love to have a player that does everything that Sabonis does. His ability to rebound, score, and pass would give them a player to focus the offense around. It would also mean they could start a true point guard.

The time to trade Green might be shrinking. If he continues to play poorly, there might not be a chance to recoup the value that they desperately want in return for him. Green might play himself out of a good situation.

Phoenix is Trying to Take a Step Forward From Last Season

Last year, the Suns were able to make the playoffs. They were swept in the first round by the Thunder. Still, that was an important step for what is mostly a young roster. They are hoping to use that to propel the team into the top six in the Western Conference.

However, things have not gone as planned. Right now, they have the worst defensive rating in the NBA. Trading for someone like Sabonis wouldn’t help that, but it would help them score more to offset poor defense. The Suns have to find a way to turn things around.

Phoenix will have plenty of time to determine if they need to make a move. Right now, they need to focus on picking up some wins with the players they have.