Devin Booker’s Star Teammate Is Just A 11 PPG Scorer As Suns Dropped 

Devin Booker’s supposed secondary star in Phoenix is now averaging just 11 points per game after four games in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Jalen Green is averaging 11.0 points per game through four games as the Suns fall to 1-4 this season and look for answers to turn things around.

Green, who was expected to relieve some offensive pressure from Booker, is now the fourth-best scorer on the Suns roster.

He is also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in roughly 26.5 minutes per game.

Jalen Green’s Lackluster Performances This Season With The Suns

Green flashed his elite scoring potential with an efficient 20-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 8-of-13 shooting. However, consistency has remained an issue for him.

He followed that peak with a brutal two-point outing against the Denver Nuggets on just 1-of-6 shooting. Overall, Green is converting 43.9% of his field goals but struggling from deep, connecting on just 28.6% of his 3-point attempts.

Green scored 11 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in the Suns’ 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Green also shot an inefficient 5-of-14 (35.7%) shooting clip from the field and went 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Booker leads the team averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks contributes 16.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 42.9% shooting from the 3-point range.

Miles Bridges averages 16.3 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds along with 1.0 blocks per game.

Phoenix Suns Sticking With Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott is sticking with Jalen Green for now as the team looks to get out of the slump.

“Overall, we have to stick with some of the things that we’ve been talking about all camp because we did see success before the regular season started,” Ott said via Duane Rankin.

Before the game against the Warriors, Ott also reiterated that approach, saying that he wants to remain on track with what they planned on training camp.

“If you want to talk data, that’s a small sample size. There are 4 games. We’ve had a lot of practices, a lot of gaps in here,” Ott said when asked about the starting line’s inefficiency.

“That first game (41-point loss to Portland) impacts that data tremendously. And I do think we’ve seen some growth with that unit with all of our units since that first night. But, yeah, we’re taking all of it into account. We’ve all got to play better for 48 minutes. It’s not just one part of time. It’s not just that 5 minutes or the start of the 3rd quarter, that 5 minutes. That’s 10 minutes of the 48. We need all 48 to be good, balanced, and play well.”

The Suns have a lot of games to turn things around this season, but the team is certainly feeling the pressure to start winning.

Last season, the Suns finished in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. With their current performances, that could be long shot this season.