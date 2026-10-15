Suns ‘Villain’ Explains Why He Plays Such Character In The NBA

The Phoenix Suns’ resident “villain” has opened up about why he is playing such a character in the league.

Suns guard Dillon Brooks joined Michael Porter Jr. on Episode 2 of the NBPA’s show PLYR2PLYR. Brooks discussed embracing his aggressive on-court reputation while clarifying that he is completely “super chill” and a different person off the court.

Dillon Brooks Reflects On Villain Role

Brooks revealed that there was a motivation for why he is playing a villain role in the NBA.

“I consider myself a villain. For me, it just keeps me motivated for every game. We’re playing 82 games, you know what I’m saying? So I’m just running my mouth, yapping, talking shit about whoever, and then I just gotta go and back it up,” Brooks said in the episode.

Brooks also compared himself to other NBA stars who played a similar villain role in the past such as Draymond Green and Pat Beverley. Notably, Green, Beverley, and Brooks are known for their relentless defense.

“Obviously, Draymond, for sure. Smash Mouth. When Pat Bev was in the league, Pat Bev,” Brooks said. “I feel like being a villain is taking on the challenge that no one else will. And obviously, in stories, they always fail because the hero always wins. But I feel like I’m writing and telling a new story.”

Over the past few years, Brooks has cemented himself as the modern NBA’s quintessential antagonist, an in-your-face instigator.

The Suns forward weaponizes relentless trash talk, intense physical defense, and unbothered arrogance to get under the skin of the league’s superstars.

Rather than shying away from the boos that follow him from arena to arena, Brooks relies on the public animosity as a deliberate motivational tool to maintain his fiery edge.

Brooks forged his notorious NBA “villain” persona during his six-season tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.

His antagonist character reached a boiling point during the 2023 playoffs following a feud and involving LeBron James. Brooks initially felt the media and fan-driven “villain” narrative disrupted team chemistry in Memphis but he learned to compartmentalize the identity like a badge of honor.

Dillon Brooks Believes Every Player Needs To Tap Into A Character Before The Game

Dillon Brooks believes every player must tap into an on-court character to transform themselves into their best versions before a game.

“I kind of look at it as me being in ‘The Man in the Arena.’ At that point, I’m standing still and getting into this meditative state of focus. I’m taking everything in, from the people around me in my peripheral vision to the sounds I hear,” he said.

“Once that buzzer sounds, I feel like I’m locked into the game. People have their own routines or certain things they do to help them play well. I feel like every player needs that. You need a routine, something that’s personal to you, that tells you, ‘Okay, I’m gonna come out here and kill.’ Mentally, you’re tapped in, you’re locked in and you’re getting into that flow state.”

Brooks is set to bring that same fire again this season when the Suns return to the court. Brooks will again aid Devin Booker as they look to improve from their eighth-seed finish last season.