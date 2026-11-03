Phoenix Suns Coach Questions Officiating in Loss to Golden State Warriors

The Phoenix Suns blew a 17-point lead on Monday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Suns built their lead in the second quarter before the Warriors trimmed it to six points at the half. They got another double-digit lead early in the third quarter and were given an advantage after Draymond Green was ejected.

However, Green’s exit sparked the Warriors to complete the 116-113 comeback win. Steph Curry led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists, knocking down three free throws in the clutch.

Collin Gillespie had a chance to force overtime but missed a running 3-point shot near the half-court line.

Phoenix Suns Coach on Officiating vs. Warriors

In his postgame media availability, Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott was not particularly pleased with how they executed their offense in the fourth quarter. They had seven turnovers, but he also mentioned how they gave up 27 free throws in the second half.

Ott admitted that some of the fouls they gave were on them, but there were also calls that were questionable.

“I think there’s some of those foul calls we wish we could get back,” Ott said. “Some of those foul calls we’re going to question. But that’s what it is on the road. Give them the respect. They won a lot of games here.”

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Despite the free throw disparity in the second half of 27 to 17, Ott didn’t put all the blame on the officiating. It was a combination of everything his team did wrong in the final two quarters, as well as the great physical play by the Golden State Warriors.

Ott was frustrated by some of the calls and non-calls, especially involving Devin Booker, who had 26 points and five assists.

Nevertheless, it’s back to the drawing board for the Suns as they prepare for their next matchup. The coach is also more concerned about developing their chemistry rather than focusing too much on their loss.

What’s Next for the Phoenix Suns?

Following their loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns dropped to 1-4 to start the season. They have now lost three in a row, with their lone win against the Warriors at home on October 24.

The Suns have some positive things to look forward to after Election Day. They begin a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers.

The other six visitors during their homestand are the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.