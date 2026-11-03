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Phoenix Suns Coach Questions Officiating in Loss to Golden State Warriors

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Jordan Ott, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Jordan Ott of the Phoenix Suns watches the action against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns blew a 17-point lead on Monday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Suns built their lead in the second quarter before the Warriors trimmed it to six points at the half. They got another double-digit lead early in the third quarter and were given an advantage after Draymond Green was ejected.

However, Green’s exit sparked the Warriors to complete the 116-113 comeback win. Steph Curry led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists, knocking down three free throws in the clutch.

Collin Gillespie had a chance to force overtime but missed a running 3-point shot near the half-court line.

Phoenix Suns Coach on Officiating vs. Warriors

Jordan Ott
GettyHead coach Jordan Ott of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Suns 105-103.

In his postgame media availability, Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott was not particularly pleased with how they executed their offense in the fourth quarter. They had seven turnovers, but he also mentioned how they gave up 27 free throws in the second half.

Ott admitted that some of the fouls they gave were on them, but there were also calls that were questionable.

“I think there’s some of those foul calls we wish we could get back,” Ott said. “Some of those foul calls we’re going to question. But that’s what it is on the road. Give them the respect. They won a lot of games here.”

Despite the free throw disparity in the second half of 27 to 17, Ott didn’t put all the blame on the officiating. It was a combination of everything his team did wrong in the final two quarters, as well as the great physical play by the Golden State Warriors.

Ott was frustrated by some of the calls and non-calls, especially involving Devin Booker, who had 26 points and five assists.

Nevertheless, it’s back to the drawing board for the Suns as they prepare for their next matchup. The coach is also more concerned about developing their chemistry rather than focusing too much on their loss.

What’s Next for the Phoenix Suns?

Devin Booker
GettyDevin Booker #15 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket on Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Following their loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns dropped to 1-4 to start the season. They have now lost three in a row, with their lone win against the Warriors at home on October 24.

The Suns have some positive things to look forward to after Election Day. They begin a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers.

The other six visitors during their homestand are the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Phoenix Suns Coach Questions Officiating in Loss to Golden State Warriors

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