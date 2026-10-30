Suns Make Eye-Opening Reveal Regarding Jalen Green’s Role

The Phoenix Suns are sticking with Jalen Green as a playmaker, and Jordan Ott’s explanation invites a question about the evidence behind that commitment. The head coach pointed toward encouraging results from before the regular season. For a team trying to establish its offense, that is a starting point, but hardly a final answer.

Ott indicated that Phoenix plans to continue giving Green opportunities to create for others. His reasoning centered on maintaining elements the team developed during camp. The commitment itself is understandable, although the justification deserves closer examination.

“Overall, we have to stick with some of the things that we’ve been talking about all camp because we did see success before the regular season started,” Ott said via Duane Rankin.

Suns HC Jordan Ott Backs Jalen Green’s Playmaking Role

The baffling part is leaning on what happened before the games began to count. Training camp and preseason provide opportunities to install concepts and evaluate combinations. They do not carry the same conditions as regular-season possessions against opponents pursuing wins.

That does not make everything learned during camp worthless. Coaches need a foundation, and abandoning an offensive plan at the first sign of difficulty can create its own problems. However, sticking with a concept should involve testing whether the early promise survives scrutiny.

For Green, that means evaluating the decisions rather than celebrating the opportunity. Does he recognize help defenders before they close off an opening? Can he deliver a pass while the receiver still has an advantage?

Those questions offer more substance than whether something looked encouraging during preparation. A playmaking role requires more than possessing the ball or attacking aggressively. It requires converting defensive attention into chances for teammates. Right now it’s clear the Suns need more playmaking from their guards.

Suns Need Regular-Season Evidence to Support the Plan

Phoenix should not confuse a commitment to Green’s development with an obligation to keep every responsibility unchanged. There is room between abandoning an experiment and treating it as settled. Adjustments can include simplifying reads, changing spacing or choosing different moments for him to initiate.

Those are potential options rather than changes Ott announced. His comments established continuity, not a description of how the role will evolve. That leaves the next games to provide the persuasive explanation.

The useful standard for Suns fans is whether Green’s possessions create cleaner offense. Assist totals alone cannot capture every correct read, just as one turnover cannot invalidate an approach. The pattern across possessions matters more than isolated examples.

Ott deserves the opportunity to develop his system, but preseason success cannot become a shield against evaluating current results. The regular season supplies new information. A productive coaching response uses it.

That is the challenge facing Phoenix. Green’s playmaking role can remain an investment worth pursuing. The strongest argument for continuing it, though, must eventually come from basketball that counts. For now, the comments are not being perceived well. However, there’s plenty of basketball left to change that.