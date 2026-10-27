Why Devin Booker Scored 3 Points for Suns vs. Thunder

The Phoenix Suns faced a tall task on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nowhere was that more apparent than Devin Booker’s final stats in the 125-114 win for OKC over the Suns.

Booker scored just three points. It’s the kind of line that makes you do a double take.

The Suns’ star played 34 minutes but ended with just three points. How is that even possible?

Well, here’s how.

How Devin Booker Scored 3 Points

Booker’s problem comes back to a few different things.

We can start with the obvious — he attempted just seven shots from the floor in 34 minutes. He made one of those, actually a 2-pointer with a foul, and he added the free throw on his only attempt from the line. That’s how Booker got three points.

So he was 1-for-7 from the floor, 0-for-2 from 3 and 1-for-1 from the line.

That’s not enough shot attempts for Booker. The Suns had Miles Bridges take 17, Dillon Brooks take 14, Jalen Green take 13 and even Khaman Maluach shoot 10 times. Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie each shot nine times off the bench.

If Booker isn’t going to get chances to shoot the ball, or not going to shoot it when chances present themselves, the Suns are going to have a long season.

Booker did take it upon himself to be the lead distributor on Monday night. He dished out a team-high seven assists.

He added two rebounds, one steal and didn’t even turn the ball over once — so he did some good things.

But overall, Booker was a minus-11, and the Suns lost to fall to 1-2.

Devin Booker tonight: 3 points

2 rebounds

7 assists

1-of-7 shooting

34 minutes OKC defense put the CLAMPS. 🗜️ https://t.co/7rSx0GqnXL — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 27, 2026

Thunder Role

The Thunder also played a role in what Booker did on Monday night, of course.

They’ve got a highly regarded defense, led on the perimeter by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a difficult guard to handle when he’s defending you.

They actually only got nine minutes from Alex Caruso before he got hurt, so it might’ve been even tougher for Booker if that didn’t happen.

The likes of Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain have both done their best to stay bought in defensively, too, but there are a lot of moving parts during the season.

The reality is that Booker’s performance was more about him. He could’ve forced shots more. He didn’t.

Booker never attempted to go on a superstar surge to get back into the ballgame. Rightfully or wrongfully, Booker simply didn’t have that in him on Monday night.