After the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 in NBA Cup play, Malika Andrews gave Damian Lillard a Thanksgiving question. She wanted to know which teammate he’d count on to contribute a dish, Yahoo reports. Lillard repeated the question, paused for a moment, and picked Ja Morant.

“I’mma go with Ja [Morant],” Lillard said. “Just ’cause that Southern hospitality, I know he got some in him.”

Lillard had just scored 29 points against San Antonio, and his answer gave the postgame interview a different subject. Morant grew up in Dalzell, South Carolina, and Lillard singled out his teammate’s Southern roots when he explained who he’d trust with the dish.

Damian Lillard’s Thanksgiving pick offers a glimpse of his rapport with Ja Morant

The pairing drew questions before the season. Both guards are accustomed to handling the ball, and putting them in the same starting five meant they would have to share those responsibilities. Portland started them together in each of Morant’s four appearances before his hamstring injury interrupted their time in the lineup.

Those four starts gave Portland its first look at the partnership in games. The Thanksgiving question offered a brief look at how Lillard talks about Morant away from the floor. Lillard’s answer was about the hospitality he associates with Morant’s upbringing, the kind of detail that rarely comes up in a conversation about sharing a backcourt.

Thanksgiving carries a different set of circumstances for Lillard now that he’s back in Portland. In the fall of 2023, he began his first season away from the Trail Blazers with the Milwaukee Bucks, while his three children stayed in Oregon. Lillard later said he felt separated from the people closest to him during the holidays that year. This time, the holiday came as he was back with Portland and coming off a win that kept the team in the NBA Cup race.

Damian Lillard helps Portland stay in the NBA Cup race

Lillard accounted for the first seven points Portland scored against San Antonio. About four minutes into the game, he connected from near the logo. He finished with five 3-pointers and made every one of his 10 free throws. He and Deni Avdija combined for 62 points.

One of Lillard’s biggest shots came early in the fourth quarter. A switch left Victor Wembanyama guarding him, and Lillard made a deep 3-pointer over the Spurs big man. The shot sparked a 12-2 Portland run to begin the period. After a close game through three quarters, the Blazers built enough of a cushion in the fourth to close out the win. They outscored the Spurs 32-24 in the period, with Jrue Holiday contributing late and Scoot Henderson providing a scoring boost.

Portland moved to 2-1 in group play with a plus-7 point differential, keeping a wild-card berth within reach. San Antonio still leads the group with a plus-48 differential. Both teams wrap up their group schedules Friday, so the Blazers enter their final game with a path to the knockout round still open.

Lillard helped keep that path open with his scoring against the Spurs. Once Andrews turned the conversation to Thanksgiving, he had one teammate in mind for the job.