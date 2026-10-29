Portland Trail Blazers Star Ja Morant Makes Honest Memphis Grizzlies Statement

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a blazing start to the 2026-27 NBA season. They are 3-0, and Ja Morant has seemingly fit in with his new team.

In three games, Morant is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 58.8 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Blazers acquired Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, and the two-time All-Star recently opened up about his former team.

Ja Morant’s Honest Grizzlies Statement

Ahead of Thursday’s reunion with the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant discussed his history with the franchise in an interview with Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.

Morant shared that he doesn’t hold any grudge against the Grizzlies and even acknowledged that he made mistakes on and off the court in his last few seasons there.

“I’m not a big grudge guy or anything like that,” Morant said. “It’s no different for me, just another basketball game on the schedule for us and we’re looking to stay undefeated.”

“Obviously, I got in trouble,” he added. “Then the dominoes pretty much went from there. Guys started getting traded, new guys coming in, and then it came to me. I take responsibility for stuff I’ve caused. But it wasn’t all me, though. Obviously, I know what I’ve done. I know the stuff I caused, the wrong light I brought on to the organization when I had my troubles. But you can’t take away the good I did either.”

In seven seasons in Memphis, Morant led the Grizzlies to four playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference semifinals in 2022. He averaged 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 327 games with the Grizzlies.

Things began to unravel at the start of the 2023-24 season, and his situation there never recovered. He was also ravaged by injuries, along with multiple suspensions. He played a total of 79 games in his final three years in Memphis.

Ja Morant on Playing in Portland

Following their 136-129 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Ja Morant raved about playing with his Portland Trail Blazers teammates in his postgame media availability.

“Easier looks, easier coverages for me,” Morant said via HoopsHype. “It’s a blessing to be able to play around one of the best shooters of all time (Damian Lillard), and then the talent like Deni (Avdija) as well, and the rest of the guys. We just got to continue to gel together, keep the chemistry going, and keep going and doing what we’re doing.”

The Blazers are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at the Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.