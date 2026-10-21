Is Ja Morant Starting for the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest News on Star’s Role

Ja Morant’s role with the Portland Trail Blazers is generating questions ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Phoenix Suns, with reports circulating that the two-time NBA All-Star is expected to come off the bench.

However, the original reporting being cited by multiple NBA social media accounts does not explicitly confirm that Morant will be a reserve.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears published an October 20 article for Andscape discussing Damian Lillard’s return to Portland and the team’s crowded backcourt. Although Spears highlighted the challenge facing the Blazers, he did not report that Morant would come off the bench.

That distinction matters as Portland prepares to begin its 2026-27 season with several established guards competing for playing time.

Is Ja Morant Starting for the Blazers Against the Suns?

As of Wednesday morning, Morant’s starting status against Phoenix has not been officially confirmed.

Portland head coach Micah Nori faces a complicated lineup decision involving Morant, Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

There is reason to believe Morant could open the season in a reserve role. Morant had moments of being particularly effective directing Portland’s second unit during preseason action.

At least one outlet projected Morant would come off the bench, giving Portland an explosive offensive option while allowing him to operate with the ball in his hands.

Meanwhile, Morant started Portland’s first preseason game, scoring eight points in 19 minutes.

Neither development establishes what Nori will decide for the opener.

The Trail Blazers host the Suns on Wednesday, October 21, at 10 p.m. ET. The team’s official starting five should settle the immediate question ahead of tipoff.

Damian Lillard Discusses Ja Morant’s Arrival in Portland

Regardless of whether Morant starts, Lillard has made it clear that he believes his new teammate can make a difference.

Speaking with Spears for Andscape, Lillard pushed back against negative perceptions of the former Memphis Grizzlies star.

“A lot of people have him wrong,” Lillard said.

Lillard described Morant as a selfless teammate and praised his approach to basketball after spending time together in Portland.

The endorsement comes as Morant attempts to rebuild his standing following several difficult seasons in Memphis, where injuries and off-court issues interrupted a career that once made him one of the NBA’s most exciting young stars.

For Portland, the challenge is finding an effective role for Morant alongside another ball-dominant star in Lillard.

Nori has already indicated that Lillard will spend more time playing off the ball this season, potentially creating additional opportunities for Morant to direct the offense even when the two share the floor.

Why the Blazers Could Bring Ja Morant Off the Bench

Portland’s backcourt depth creates a legitimate argument for using Morant as its sixth man.

Lillard is returning after missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. Holiday provides veteran leadership and perimeter defense, while Henderson remains part of Portland’s long-term plans.

Morant, meanwhile, is most dangerous attacking the basket and creating opportunities with the ball in his hands.

Giving him command of the second unit would allow Portland to stagger its primary playmakers and maintain offensive pressure when Lillard rests.

It would also represent a significant adjustment for a player who previously served as the centerpiece of Memphis’ offense.

For now, though, a bench assignment remains a projection rather than a confirmed decision. Portland’s opening-night lineup will provide the first concrete indication of how Nori plans to manage his unusually deep collection of guards.