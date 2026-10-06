Spurs Make Controversial Dylan Harper Stance After De’Aaron Fox Decision

After losing the 2026 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are still set up for long-term success, led by franchise star Victor Wembanyama playing alongside young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

However, the Spurs still have veteran point guard De’Aaron Fox, who was previously put in trade rumors after his disappointing showing in the Finals and NBA playoffs as a whole. Despite Fox’s struggles, San Antonio remains committed to him as the starting guard over Harper, which has led to some scrutiny.

But even though Fox is not expected to be traded and will remain the starting point guard for the upcoming season, the Spurs’ reported stance on the younger Harper could make things even more complicated, at least for as long as the two are on the roster together.

Spurs Have Major Confidence In Dylan Harper

According to recent comments made by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, the Spurs see Harper as the second-best player on the team, even though he’s expected to remain in an off-the-bench role for the upcoming season.

“The Spurs internally believe Dylan Harper is their second-best player,” Windhorst said. “I’m not saying Mitch Johnson’s gonna come out and say that. He shouldn’t come out and say that. That’s not a slight on De’Aaron Fox. That’s not a slight on Stephon Castle. Harper is a stud.”

In his rookie season last year, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 22.9 minutes per game, coming off the bench in all but four games he played. The standout guard had an even better showing in the playoffs when Fox was out in several games due to injury, setting multiple records with a few historic performances.

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Around the league, Harper is viewed as one of the best rising stars playing today.

“You talk to other front offices in the league, they say the same thing,” Windhorst added. “This guy is… I mean, look. He’s a number two pick in the draft. Of course, he’s a stud.”

But even though Harper is looked at as one of the best young players in the NBA, the Spurs remain committed to Fox as the starting point guard. The decision to start the veteran over the rookie made for controversy last season, and it’s expected to be the same way heading into the upcoming campaign for San Antonio.

San Antonio Makes De’Aaron Fox Starting Point Guard

Even though Fox had a brutal showing in the playoffs, highlighted by OG Anunoby‘s block on his late Game 4 layup attempt, all signs point to the Spurs still having confidence in the 28-year-old as the starter over Harper.

As general manager Brian Wright said earlier this summer, San Antonio remains committed to Fox in the starting lineup, and aren’t giving in to the trade talk that previously hit an all-time high after they lost in the Finals to the New York Knicks.