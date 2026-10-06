Spurs Make Controversial Dylan Harper Stance After De’Aaron Fox Decision

After losing the 2026 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are still set up for long-term success, led by franchise star Victor Wembanyama playing alongside young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.
However, the Spurs still have veteran point guard De’Aaron Fox, who was previously put in trade rumors after his disappointing showing in the Finals and NBA playoffs as a whole. Despite Fox’s struggles, San Antonio remains committed to him as the starting guard over Harper, which has led to some scrutiny.
But even though Fox is not expected to be traded and will remain the starting point guard for the upcoming season, the Spurs’ reported stance on the younger Harper could make things even more complicated, at least for as long as the two are on the roster together.
Spurs Have Major Confidence In Dylan Harper
According to recent comments made by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, the Spurs see Harper as the second-best player on the team, even though he’s expected to remain in an off-the-bench role for the upcoming season.
“The Spurs internally believe Dylan Harper is their second-best player,” Windhorst said. “I’m not saying Mitch Johnson’s gonna come out and say that. He shouldn’t come out and say that. That’s not a slight on De’Aaron Fox. That’s not a slight on Stephon Castle. Harper is a stud.”
In his rookie season last year, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 22.9 minutes per game, coming off the bench in all but four games he played. The standout guard had an even better showing in the playoffs when Fox was out in several games due to injury, setting multiple records with a few historic performances.
Around the league, Harper is viewed as one of the best rising stars playing today.
“You talk to other front offices in the league, they say the same thing,” Windhorst added. “This guy is… I mean, look. He’s a number two pick in the draft. Of course, he’s a stud.”
But even though Harper is looked at as one of the best young players in the NBA, the Spurs remain committed to Fox as the starting point guard. The decision to start the veteran over the rookie made for controversy last season, and it’s expected to be the same way heading into the upcoming campaign for San Antonio.
San Antonio Makes De’Aaron Fox Starting Point Guard
Even though Fox had a brutal showing in the playoffs, highlighted by OG Anunoby‘s block on his late Game 4 layup attempt, all signs point to the Spurs still having confidence in the 28-year-old as the starter over Harper.
As general manager Brian Wright said earlier this summer, San Antonio remains committed to Fox in the starting lineup, and aren’t giving in to the trade talk that previously hit an all-time high after they lost in the Finals to the New York Knicks.
“We have the ultimate faith in De’Aaron and who he is as a player, what he’s been for us and what he means to this team,” the executive Wright said. “And there’s no wavering in that at all…I know he’s approaching this summer as he can continue to improve.”
Additionally, as both Michael C. Wright of ESPN and Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported, the two top Spurs insiders believe Fox is still in line to start games for the franchise next season, regardless of his playoff struggles and the quick rise of Harper as one of the top young players in the league today.
“Despite his struggles in the NBA Finals, Fox is expected to start opposite Stephon Castle in the backcourt with Harper coming off the bench. After Fox’s up-and-down performances during the NBA Finals, the team remains committed to the veteran,” the journalist Wright wrote.
“Multiple team and league sources said the Spurs still see Fox as a critical part of the team’s future,” Weiss mentioned. “There is also an understanding, according to those sources, that Fox is not tradeable on his contract at the moment, and rehabbing his value with a good playoff performance next season will be crucial to an inevitable backcourt succession plan.”
The Spurs are setting themselves up for drama, which was already seen during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Believing Harper is the second-best player on the team but keeping him out of the starting lineup will only lead to trouble.
This isn’t something new either, as when asked about his role coming off the bench, Harper made it clear he wasn’t happy in that position.
“What’s the political answer here? I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do, man. If that’s come off the bench…,” Harper said in a recent interview. “That’s crazy. (Expletive) no. I ain’t coming off no bench…I was lying.”
The Spurs remain one of the best teams in the league, but they aren’t doing themselves any favors by keeping Harper in a smaller role. It could very well lead to trouble, and the idea of trading one of them to prioritize the other can’t be ruled out as San Antonio attempts to win the NBA Finals with a strong core around Wembanyama.
Spurs Make Controversial Dylan Harper Stance After De’Aaron Fox Decision