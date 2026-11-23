On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center as part of a short, two-game road trip.

The Spurs are coming off an easy 114-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Kings snapped their eight-game losing streak by beating the Boston Celtics.

It’s the third matchup of the season already between the Spurs and Kings. The Spurs won the first two games on October 27 and November 3 by an average margin of 21.0 points.

The Kings have also not beaten the Spurs since March 7, 2025, and they have lost to them five in a row.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report vs. Sacramento Kings

The San Antonio Spurs released their injury report on Sunday ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings. The Spurs listed six players on their report, including a trio of their starters: Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox.

Wembanyama is listed as questionable due to tightness in his lower back. He is in danger of missing his first game of the season against one of the worst teams in the league.

Harper will miss his third straight game because of a left hip external rotator strain suffered last week in the Spurs’ loss to the Detroit Pistons. Fox is also questionable as he deals with a right shin contusion.

Wemby and Fox are set to be evaluated before the scheduled tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST. Both players could get rested in preparation for harder matchups later this week against the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain sidelined due to their respective injuries. Harris has been dealing with a left calf strain since training camp, while Quaintance is slowly recovering from offseason right knee surgery.

Backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin is questionable as well. He is nursing a left shoulder contusion, so Stephon Castle will be getting the bulk of the minutes at point guard.

Spurs Have Dominated Kings This Season

On October 27, the San Antonio Spurs earned their first win of the season with a 130-103 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Wembanyama had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, while Julian Champagnie scored 26 points off the bench. Domantas Sabonis had a near triple-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the hapless Kings.

Less than two weeks later, on November 6, the Spurs visited the Golden 1 Center for a rematch. They continued their domination against the Kings with another easy 124-109 victory.

Wemby led the way again for the Spurs with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Darius Acuff Jr. had 22 points and eight assists.