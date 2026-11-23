San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama remains questionable for Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, but the latest update on his injury offers some encouragement.

Wembanyama participated in the Spurs’ morning shootaround on November 23 despite dealing with bilateral low back tightness, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

The development keeps the door open for Wembanyama to play against Sacramento, although the team has not made a final decision about his availability.

McDonald reported that Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin all took part in shootaround. Each player is considered a game-time decision.

For Spurs fans wondering whether Wemby will play tonight, the answer remains uncertain. His participation in shootaround is encouraging, but it does not guarantee he will be in the lineup.

Is Wemby Playing Tonight Against the Kings?

As of Monday afternoon, Wembanyama is officially questionable for the Spurs’ November 23 matchup against the Kings.

The NBA’s 2 p.m. ET injury report lists the 22-year-old center with bilateral low back tightness, meaning discomfort affecting both sides of his lower back.

Wembanyama has not been ruled out, and his participation in Monday’s shootaround is the latest development in his favor.

However, the Spurs are still evaluating whether he can play. His final status may not be determined until closer to tip-off.

The Spurs and Kings are scheduled to play at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. PT) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Wembanyama has appeared in every game for San Antonio this season, making Monday’s designation particularly noteworthy.

He is coming off a remarkable performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, November 21, when he recorded 50 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in a 114-91 victory.

The performance continued his dominant start to the 2026-27 campaign, but it also came just two days before his name appeared on the injury report.

Heavy previously reported that Wembanyama was in danger of missing his first game of the season after appearing on Sunday’s injury report.

For anyone following his availability for fantasy basketball or player props, Wembanyama’s status remains unresolved until the Spurs provide another update.

Spurs Face More Injury Questions Beyond Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is not the only important Spurs player whose availability is uncertain against Sacramento.

Fox is questionable with a right shin contusion, while McLaughlin carries the same designation because of a left shoulder contusion.

Both guards participated in Monday’s shootaround, according to McDonald, but neither has been cleared to play.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Dylan Harper has been ruled out with a left hip external rotator strain. Tobias Harris is also unavailable because of a left calf strain, while Jayden Quaintance remains out following right knee surgery.

The uncertainty surrounding Wembanyama and Fox is particularly significant for a Spurs team that enters Monday’s matchup with a 14-3 record.

San Antonio has already defeated Sacramento twice this season, with Wembanyama delivering 29 points and 10 rebounds on October 27 before adding 30 points and 11 rebounds in their November 6 meeting.

If Wembanyama cannot play, Luke Kornet would be a candidate for additional minutes at center, while other members of San Antonio’s frontcourt could see expanded roles.

As Heavy’s Spurs injury report explained, San Antonio also faces questions about several other rotation players heading into Monday’s game.

The Spurs have NBA Cup games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, giving the team an additional consideration when evaluating the health of its franchise player.

For now, the most meaningful update is that Wembanyama was on the court Monday morning.

Whether he will be on the court Monday night remains a game-time decision.