The San Antonio Spurs have added De’Aaron Fox to their injury report for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs issued their official injury report against the Kings on Sunday. Fox is listed as questionable due to a right shin contusion. He likely picked up the injury on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fox was limited to just 26 minutes, finishing with five points, two rebounds and 10 assists as the Spurs beat the Pelicans 114-91.

Who Steps Up for De’Aaron Fox If He’s Unable to Play?

De’Aaron Fox is expected to be re-evaluated prior to Monday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. He could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out, depending on how his body reacts during shootaround.

If Fox is ruled out, the Spurs will have to rely on Stephon Castle as their primary playmaker. Castle has been playing small forward this season, but he’ll be forced back to point guard if Fox is out.

Dylan Harper is set to miss his third straight game due to a left hip external rotator strain suffered last week against the Detroit Pistons.

Backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin is also listed as questionable, so his status is up in the air. That means Ja’Kobi Gillespie and David Jones Garcia could get some playing time in Sacramento.

In 16 games this season, Fox is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 47.1 percent shooting from the field. He’s struggling from beyond the arc, shooting a career-low of 26.5 percent.

Spurs Injury Report vs. Kings

In addition to De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Jordan McLaughlin, the San Antonio Spurs have three more players on their injury report against the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable due to back tightness. He has yet to miss a game this season, though he’s coming off a 50-point night in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain sidelined as they recover from their respective injuries.

Harris has been nursing a strained left calf suffered in training camp. He still has no exact return date, but the hope is for him to play next month.

On the other hand, Quaintance is recovering from offseason right knee surgery. He has not been ruled out of his rookie season, but it’s not surprising that the Spurs are more cautious with him. He has already undergone two knee surgeries before playing in the NBA.