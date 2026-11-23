On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs could be without Victor Wembanyama for their game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Wembanyama is coming off another masterful performance on Saturday in the Spurs’ 114-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 50 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and five blocks on 20-for-29 shooting and made five 3-point shots.

According to NBA History on X, Wembanyama became the first player in league history to score 50 points, block five shots and make five threes in a single game.

Spurs Announce Victor Wembanyama Status vs. Kings

The San Antonio Spurs released their injury report on Sunday ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable due to bilateral low back tightness. It’s his first time on the injury report this season, and he has yet to miss a game amid his MVP campaign.

The Spurs are not playing in back-to-back games, so this appears to be a real issue. It could also be a way to give Wembanyama a perfect time to rest, considering they are up against the second-worst team in the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, the Spurs are expected to re-evaluate Wembanyama before Monday’s scheduled 10:00 p.m. tip-off.

Victor Wembanyama Takes on Stat-Padding

Ever since last season’s MVP race, Victor Wembanyama has had a clear stance on stat-padding, alluding to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s free-throw attempts.

However, it seemed like Wembanyama was a bit hypocritical on Saturday, when he entered the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans to get his 50-point night despite the game close to being decided.

Speaking in his on-court postgame interview, Wembanyama poked fun at his peers for stat-padding as he reacted to the third 50-point game of his young career.

“It is very special,” Wembanyama said via CBS Sports. “But unlike many of my peers, I’m not good at stat-padding. So I haven’t reached it as many times as I should have.”

Play

The Spurs superstar did concede later on that he was indeed chasing his numbers.

“The greats of the game, they don’t care (about stat-padding),” Wemby said via The Athletic. “I don’t think Wilt (Chamberlain) thought about that when he had 98 points. … That stepback 3, going right, that I took, it doesn’t correlate with this. It didn’t fit to the definition (of ethical basketball), for example. So I did try (to stat-pad) at the end.”

There’s nothing wrong with what Wemby did, plus who could stop him if he wants to drop 50 points on your team?

He was also showing off for Selena Gomez, so there’s another motivation for it.