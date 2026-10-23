San Antonio Spurs Make De’Aaron Fox Announcement Before Rockets Game

The San Antonio Spurs have a new injury concern involving one of their most important players heading into their second game of the NBA season.

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets because of a right wrist sprain, according to the NBA’s October 22 injury report.

The designation leaves Fox’s availability uncertain as San Antonio looks to bounce back from a 116-104 season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Fox played 32 minutes against Oklahoma City, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists. He shot an efficient 6-for-9 from the field.

Now, just two days after that performance, the Spurs face the possibility of playing without their veteran point guard against another Western Conference opponent.

Is De’Aaron Fox Playing vs. The Rockets?

Fox’s right wrist sprain is one of four injuries listed for San Antonio ahead of Friday’s game.

Forward Keldon Johnson is also questionable with a mouth laceration, while Tobias Harris has been ruled out with a left calf strain. Jayden Quaintance remains sidelined following right knee surgery.

The injury report does not establish when Fox sustained the wrist injury or how much it might affect him if he is cleared to play.

His status is particularly important following San Antonio’s disappointing offensive showing against Oklahoma City.

The Spurs struggled to establish a rhythm against the Thunder, falling behind by as many as 26 points before mounting a second-half comeback.

Victor Wembanyama endured a difficult shooting night, finishing with 12 points on 1-for-13 shooting. The franchise centerpiece also recorded 13 rebounds and six blocked shots, but San Antonio struggled to generate consistent offense.

Fox was one of the Spurs’ more efficient contributors, connecting on six of his nine field-goal attempts and leading the team in assists.

His ability to attack defenses and create opportunities for teammates gives San Antonio another offensive option alongside Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Spurs Could Face Backcourt Changes Without De’Aaron Fox

If Fox cannot play Friday, San Antonio would have to adjust a backcourt rotation that is still developing chemistry early in the season.

Castle and Harper would be natural candidates for additional ball-handling responsibilities.

Castle led San Antonio with 24 points against Oklahoma City, while Harper contributed 18 points in his season debut.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has been working to incorporate Fox, Castle and Harper into a three-guard lineup. Losing Fox would interrupt that process just as the team attempts to respond to its opening-night loss.

Friday’s game also presents an unusual setting for San Antonio. The Spurs will host Houston at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, rather than their usual home arena.

The matchup is scheduled for October 23 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

The Spurs then travel to Dallas for a game against the Mavericks on Saturday, October 24, giving San Antonio a back-to-back set as it navigates Fox’s uncertain availability.

For now, Fox has not been ruled out. His questionable designation leaves the door open for him to play against Houston, with a final determination still pending.