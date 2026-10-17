San Antonio Spurs May Have Struck Gold With Unexpected Rookie Standout

Early indications suggest the San Antonio Spurs may have uncovered an overlooked talent with one of their second-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, with rookie guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie making a strong case for an NBA role.

Gillespie, who signed a two-way contract with San Antonio, has impressed throughout Summer League and preseason, earning praise from Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

Following San Antonio’s 126-97 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Johnson said that “[Gillespie] has got a really good way about him for a rookie who’s a two-way.”

“Typically, that’s a survival spot…[but] he does a really good job of having this quiet confidence and competitiveness while still being comfortable in his own skin,” he added.

San Antonio Spurs Rookie Making Strong Case for NBA Minutes

Gillespie delivered another impressive performance against Sacramento, scoring 11 points in just nine minutes off the bench.

The 22-year-old shot 3-of-6 from the field and knocked down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc, providing an immediate scoring spark.

That efficiency has become a recurring theme throughout the preseason, with Gillespie consistently making an impact despite limited opportunities.

Across five appearances, he has averaged 12.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals in just 14 minutes per game, while shooting an impressive 48.8% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

His standout performance came against the Utah Jazz, when he erupted for 25 points, connected on four three-pointers, and recorded three steals.

Whether Gillespie can translate that production into meaningful regular-season minutes remains uncertain, particularly with De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper competing for opportunities in San Antonio’s backcourt.

However, his ability to provide instant offense off the bench could make him a valuable option when injuries, rotations, or matchups create opportunities.

For a second-round pick on a two-way contract, Gillespie has already demonstrated encouraging signs that he could contribute at the NBA level.

Under his current deal, the rookie is expected to split his time between San Antonio and its G League affiliate in Austin.

Should he maintain his impressive form, however, Gillespie could eventually put himself in contention for a standard NBA contract.

Gillespie Showing Why Spurs May Have Found a Second-Round Steal

Gillespie first showcased his potential during Summer League, making seven appearances across the California Classic and Las Vegas competitions.

He averaged 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 steals, demonstrating his ability to contribute as both a scorer and playmaker.

Although his shooting numbers were inconsistent, those struggles were understandable for a rookie adjusting to the professional game and the demanding Summer League schedule.

One of his most encouraging performances came against the Jazz in Las Vegas, when he scored a game-high 25 points and outperformed No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson, who was drafted 40 places ahead of Gillespie.

It provided an early indication that San Antonio may have found excellent value in the second round.

Gillespie’s Basketball IQ and Experience Could Accelerate NBA Development

Although undersized by NBA standards, Gillespie compensates with his intelligence, competitiveness, and ability to control the pace of the game.

“Gillespie is a crafty, high-IQ guard who has steadily built a reputation as one of the more poised floor generals in college basketball,” Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman previously wrote.

“He brings strong pick-and-roll feel, confident perimeter shooting, and a calm pace that helps control the flow of the offense. While not an elite athlete, his skill level, decision-making, and toughness make him an intriguing NBA draft prospect as a backup point guard.”

His four years of college experience have also helped him develop a level of composure that could make the transition to NBA basketball easier than it is for many younger prospects.

While he still has areas to improve, particularly against bigger and more athletic defenders, his decision-making and offensive versatility suggest he could be ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

San Antonio’s two-way arrangement gives Gillespie an opportunity to continue refining his game without immediately occupying a standard roster spot.

With regular minutes available in Austin and the possibility of NBA opportunities throughout the season, the Spurs have an ideal platform to evaluate his long-term potential.

If his impressive preseason performances are any indication, Gillespie could prove to be one of the more intriguing second-round finds of the 2026 NBA Draft.