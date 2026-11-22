San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama was extra motivated to put on a show against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as actress and singer Selena Gomez made a surprise courtside appearance at Frost Bank Center.

Wemby became the first player in the NBA’s play-by-play era to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a single half, powering the Spurs to a 114-91 rout. He didn’t let up after the break, closing out the night with a historic stat line of 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals.

At one point in the first half, Wembanyama knocked down a corner three—one of his five triples on the night—and turned around to flash a smile at Gomez. Afterward, he was asked if he was putting on a show for the pop icon.

“Of course,” he responded, laughing. “I had to show off for Selena.”

Victor Wembanyama Makes History

Wembanyama stayed on the court late into the fourth quarter of the blowout win with one goal in mind: reaching 50 points. At the 1:14 mark, he drilled his second consecutive three-pointer to hit the milestone before subbing out for San Antonio Spurs rookie Tarris Reed Jr. Afterward, the Frenchman candidly admitted to a little “stat padding” to secure his third career 50-point game.

“I just want to keep stacking them up,” Wembanyama said of making history, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “I don’t plan on doing those. They just come when we play the right way as a team. Hopefully, there’s many more coming.”

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson admitted that he was party to Wemby’s request.

“He started the game off aggressive, and he was trying to play with a lot of force offensively, specifically in terms of taking up real estate, trying to get to the rim,” Johnson said of his star player.

“It’s so interesting when people play like that, especially with his talent level. Then, it helps your rhythm with your shots and everything else. I was just hoping he got to 50 when he did. That would’ve been hard to take him out that close to 50.”

Spurs Improve to 14-3

With the win, the Spurs reclaimed the No. 1 seed in the West, moving into a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the league’s best record.

On Saturday night, the Spurs had more than just a win on their minds, as Wembanyama acknowledged he was chasing a piece of history. Afterward, he admitted that hoisting late three-pointers wasn’t exactly “ethical basketball,” though he stressed he has no intention of making a habit of playing the game the wrong way.