The San Antonio Spurs, viewed by many as the team to beat in the NBA, especially after injuries clobbered the Oklahoma City Thunder, are rolling despite stars Dylan Harper and Tobias Harris being sidelined.

While Harris, who suffered a left calf strain during training camp, has yet to suit up this season, Harper, one of the league’s rapidly-ascending stars, sustained a hip strain in the closing moments of Tuesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Despite that, the Spurs have won 14 of 17 games to start the season and are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers — whom they host at Frost Bank Center in five days — for the best record in the Association.

Spurs Star Wing Coming Back Soon?

While the Spurs aren’t exactly desperate to get more bodies on the court, they would love to welcome Harris to the mix. A 16-year NBA veteran, Harris signed a two-year deal with the Spurs in July following a strong season in Detroit, where Harris emerged as the Pistons’ top scoring option behind star guard Cade Cunningham. While Harris’ return date has not been determined, all signs point to the 34-year-old forward making his debut soon.

“Spurs forward Tobias Harris worked out on the court prior to tonight’s game against the Pelicans,” reported Raul Dominguez of the AP News. “Frost security said this was the first time they have seen Harris working out before a game. Great sign for his rehab from a strained left calf, which has kept him out all season.”

This positive update comes just days after Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson expressed his excitement to see Harris on the court.

“He’s progressing,” Johnson said of Harris, according to Spurs reporter Matt Guzman. “(He’s) continuing to be in a good spot and excited for the ramp up for him … we will take it very methodical. And whenever he comes back, it’ll be later than he wanted and later than he probably could (have).”

Harris was one the more intriguing offseason free-agent signings. After playing a key role for the East-leading Pistons a season ago, Harris took his talents to San Antonio in hopes of elevating an already-burgeoning NBA powerhouse. At full strength, the Spurs have as much firepower and depth as any team has to offer in the league.

S.A. Could Get Both Stars Back at the Start of December

The Spurs have looked dynamic even without Harris. Although it has only been two games since Harper was ruled out with injury, San Antonio racked up a pair of double-digit victories, with the most recent coming Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Harris is expected to make his debut sometime next month, perhaps early on, Harper could return to the court as soon as the first week of December, with NBA insider Shams Charania reporting this week that the 20-year-old sophomore guard could return to action two weeks after injuring his hip.

It is exciting to imagine what the Spurs could be when Harper and Harris join the mix.