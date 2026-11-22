The San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 114-91. Victor Wembanyama did not disappoint this game with a monstrous 50 points. He also added 19 rebounds to his stats. The Pelicans could not do anything to stop Wembanyama as he was on a mission. He started the game off dominating and kept going throughout the whole game. He was scoring from all over the floor.

Spurs’ Wembanyama Fills Up the Stat Sheet Against Pelicans

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 21: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after hitting a three against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 21, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Wembanyama dominated on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with 50 points, 19 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals. Wembanyama was scoring from everywhere; he was making threes, dunking, and making mid-range shots. It was one of the best all-around games he has ever played. The Pelicans gave him multiple different looks, and nothing was working. His 50 points came on very efficient shooting; he shot 20/29 from the field and made five of his eleven three-point attempts.

Defensively, he altered every shot that went up in the paint. Wembanyama also stole every pass that was thrown near him. His presence alone prevented New Orleans from getting near the paint. He showed his two-way impact and made everything tough on the Pelicans. This was one of the best games of his young career.

Wembanyama Makes MVP Statement With Game

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 21: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks a shot from Derik Queen #22 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 21, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

So far in this early season, the two names that have constantly been mentioned for MVP are Luka Doncic and Wembanyama. This 50-point game by Wembanyama seems to be a statement. He showed his two-way ability and overwhelmed the Pelicans. This was a masterpiece by the Spurs superstar.

It feels like every game Luka and Wembanyama are having statement games to show why they deserve the MVP. Every time one has a crazy game, the other follows up with one of their own. This will be a really close race and will come down to which one is more consistent.

Wembanyama absolutely dominated with 50 points and 19 rebounds. He led the Spurs to a blowout win and was able to get to his spot every time. From start to finish, he never slowed down, and the Spurs were up big throughout the whole game. Wembanyama reminded everyone that he might be the best two-way player in the league.